Falkirk's Rise: Can They Secure a Top Six Finish in the Scottish Premiership? (2026)

The Scottish Premiership is witnessing a remarkable underdog story as Falkirk, a team that was in Scottish League 1 just two years ago, now finds itself in the top six of the Premiership, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe. But how did they get here?

A Dramatic Turnaround:

In a stunning reversal of fortunes, Falkirk, who once drew 2-2 with Edinburgh City, now see their former opponents at the bottom of League 2 while they soar in the top tier. This transformation is nothing short of extraordinary.

The Rise to the Top:

Falkirk's recent 2-0 victory over St Mirren solidifies their position, giving them a comfortable lead over Aberdeen and Dundee United. This success is a testament to the strategic leadership of manager John McGlynn, whose influence cannot be understated. His ability to unite a core group of players and seamlessly integrate new talent has been pivotal.

Fan Fever and Player Confidence:

The Falkirk faithful are ecstatic, witnessing a dream come true. McGlynn acknowledges their support, with a remarkable 5,700 season ticket holders backing the team. The players, too, exude confidence without arrogance. Calvin Miller, a standout performer, firmly believes in the team's abilities, a mindset cultivated since their League 1 days.

Dominating the Pitch:

Falkirk's success isn't just about results; it's about how they achieve them. They've conquered formidable opponents like Aberdeen, Motherwell, and Kilmarnock on their travels, showcasing a dynamic playing style. Even against Rangers, they've held their own, drawing home and away. This balance of attacking flair and pragmatic play is a hallmark of McGlynn's management.

The X-Factor:

Motherwell's Andy Halliday highlights Falkirk's relentless energy off the ball as a key differentiator. This high-pressing style, combined with McGlynn's coaching prowess, has created a formidable unit. And they're not resting on their laurels; McGlynn insists on continuous improvement, ensuring they're not just a flash in the pan.

The Road Ahead:

As Falkirk continue to defy expectations, the question remains: how far can they go? With their unwavering determination and tactical flexibility, they're poised to challenge for an even higher position. But here's where it gets controversial: is this a Cinderella story or a sustainable success? Could Falkirk's rise be a fleeting moment of glory, or have they laid the foundation for a long-term Premiership contender? The debate is open, and opinions are sure to vary.