Falcons Sign 7 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts for 2026 | Full Breakdown & Analysis (2026)

The Atlanta Falcons have secured the services of seven players for the 2026 season, signing them to reserve/future contracts. This strategic move ensures their rights for the upcoming year without affecting the current roster or salary cap. The players, all part of the practice squad in 2025, are now poised to compete for roster spots during the offseason and training camp. Here's a breakdown of the players and their roles:

  • Chris Blair (Wide Receiver): Blair, a standout from Alcorn State, will look to make his mark in the wide receiver position.
  • Trenton Gill (Punter): Gill, a specialist from North Carolina State, will be crucial in kicking off plays and covering kicks.
  • Tysheem Johnson (Defensive Back): Johnson, an Oregon graduate, will contribute to the team's defensive strategy.
  • Ben Stille (Defensive Tackle): Stille, a talented player from Nebraska, will be a force on the defensive line.
  • Andrew Stueber (Offensive Tackle): Stueber, a Michigan product, will play a pivotal role in protecting the quarterback.
  • Carlos Washington (Running Back): Washington, a Southeastern Louisiana alumni, will be a key player in the running game.
  • A.J. Woods (Defensive Back): Woods, a Pittsburgh graduate, will add depth to the defensive backfield.

Reserve/future contracts are a common strategy in the NFL, allowing teams to retain players without immediate financial commitments. This move provides these players with a clear path to compete for a spot on the active roster, ensuring their future with the team is bright.

Falcons Sign 7 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts for 2026 | Full Breakdown & Analysis (2026)

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