Fairbairn Golf Club Faces Change: What Happens When a Defence-Owned Course Is Sold? (2026)

In the heart of Canberra, a battle is brewing over a beloved golf course, Fairbairn Golf Club, which finds itself caught in the crosshairs of a larger defense land sale. This story is not just about a game, but about community, history, and the impact of decisions made by those in power.

A Community's Haven

Fairbairn Golf Club is more than just a place to play golf. For many, it's a sanctuary, a place of connection and community. Narelle Hill, a retiree, emphasizes how the club's ladies' competition fosters a unique sense of camaraderie and social interaction. Naomi Hill, her sister-in-law, agrees, highlighting the importance of such spaces for women to gather and bond.

The Fight for Fairbairn

The club's members, a mix of retirees and social players, are rallying to save their beloved golf course. With 850 members, including veterans and defense force families, Fairbairn is more than a recreational facility; it's a vital part of the community's fabric. Claire Shepherd, another retiree, transferred to Fairbairn after the sale of her previous public golf course, and she fears the loss of yet another green space.

Beyond the Game

Golf, as Narelle Hill points out, is a sport that promotes longevity and competitiveness while being gentle on the body. It's a game that attracts a diverse range of players, from retirees to relief teachers, offering a unique blend of physical activity and social engagement. The affordable membership fees at Fairbairn make it accessible to many, unlike some other golf courses in the ACT.

A Question of Priorities

The federal government's decision to sell off public golf courses, including Fairbairn, to raise funds for the military's budget has sparked controversy. An audit suggests that maintaining golf courses is not aligned with national security objectives, especially when service personnel use them minimally. However, this perspective is challenged by members like Brendan McCormick, who has been playing weekly golf matches with his friends for years, emphasizing the value of these spaces beyond their monetary worth.

The Impact of Decisions

Fairbairn Golf Club President Brian Depree highlights the potential environmental and financial challenges posed by the site's contamination with PFAS chemicals. He urges the government to consider selling the land to another government department, fearing the consequences of private development. The club's submission to a federal inquiry emphasizes the negative impact on veterans, their families, and the broader community.

A Lack of Transparency

Senior department officials have rejected accusations of a lack of consultation with veterans and local communities. However, the independent audit leaders, Jan Mason and Jim Miller, admitted to not physically visiting all 67 sites recommended for sale. This raises questions about the thoroughness of the decision-making process and the potential consequences for affected communities.

A Long Road Ahead

The divestment process is expected to take years, leaving the future of Fairbairn Golf Club uncertain. The government's plans to vacate and sell defense properties highlight a broader trend of prioritizing financial gains over community needs and historical significance. The impact of such decisions extends beyond the golf course, affecting the well-being and social fabric of the community.

A Deeper Reflection

The fight to save Fairbairn Golf Club is a microcosm of a larger battle for community spaces and the preservation of history. It raises questions about the role of government, the value of public spaces, and the impact of decisions made in boardrooms on the lives of everyday people. As we witness the potential loss of yet another green oasis, we are reminded of the importance of standing up for what matters to our communities.

Conclusion

Fairbairn Golf Club's story is a powerful reminder that sometimes the most meaningful battles are fought not on grand stages but in our own backyards. It's a call to action, urging us to question, engage, and fight for the preservation of our communities and the spaces that bring us together.