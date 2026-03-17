Fair City's Stephanie Kelly Wants Co-Stars to Do DWTS (2026)

Imagine stepping out of your comfort zone so dramatically that it becomes one of the most rewarding experiences of your life—that’s exactly what Fair City’s Stephanie Kelly is celebrating after her journey on Dancing with the Stars. But here’s where it gets even more exciting: Kelly isn’t keeping this transformative experience to herself. In a recent chat with RTÉ Entertainment, she revealed that she’s got her eyes on three co-stars she’d love to see swap the streets of Carrigstown for the glittering ballroom. And this is the part most people miss: it’s not just about the glitz—it’s about the personal growth and the unexpected joy of pushing boundaries.

Kelly, who brings the character of Sash Bishop to life on Fair City, shared that her time on Dancing with the Stars alongside professional partner Ervinas Merfeldas has been a career highlight. When asked to name the co-stars she’d like to see follow in her footsteps, she didn’t hesitate: Emily Lamey (Gwen), Joe Hanley (Hughie), and George McMahon (Mondo). ‘I think they’d be fantastic,’ she gushed. ‘Whether they’d actually sign up is another story, but I’d love to see them give it a go!’

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But here’s where it gets controversial: Kelly and Merfeldas are even brainstorming ways to bring their partnership to Fair City, jokingly plotting a storyline where Merfeldas plays Sash’s long-lost brother. Talk about blending worlds! In the meantime, the duo is gearing up for a ‘spooky Salsa’ to Cascada’s Evacuate the Dancefloor on Fright Night, determined to avoid the first dance-off of the season. You can catch their performance this Sunday at 6:30 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player (https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/2026/0205/1556705-dancing-with-the-stars-reveals-fright-night-routines/).

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Despite the pressure and the inevitable sore feet, Kelly’s enthusiasm hasn’t wavered. ‘I’m so proud of myself,’ she admitted. ‘I never thought I’d make it this far. I remember telling Ervinas, “Just don’t let me be the first one eliminated!” Now, here I am, halfway through the competition. If someone had told me last year I’d be dancing on TV, I would’ve laughed in their face. It’s surreal, but I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity.’

Here’s the thought-provoking question: Would you ever step so far out of your comfort zone for a chance at personal growth, even if it meant facing public scrutiny? Kelly’s journey proves that sometimes, the biggest risks lead to the most rewarding experiences. So, what’s your take? Would you take the leap? Let us know in the comments!

For more television news, click here: (https://www.rte.ie/entertainment/television/). And don’t forget to tune into Dancing with the Stars every Sunday at 6:30 pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. Who knows? You might just be inspired to lace up your dancing shoes!

Fair City's Stephanie Kelly Wants Co-Stars to Do DWTS (2026)

References

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