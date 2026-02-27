The world economy is facing a critical juncture as the US dollar's dominance wanes, according to a former IMF official, Zhu Min. In a recent interview, Zhu Min highlighted the growing concern over the US dollar's diminishing global trust, which could have far-reaching implications for the global financial system. But here's where it gets controversial: while some argue that this shift is a natural consequence of economic cycles, others believe it could lead to a new era of financial instability. And this is the part most people miss: the rising popularity of gold, the euro, and the yuan is not just a trend, but a reflection of the market's confidence in the US dollar's decline. Zhu Min, an expert in global economics, emphasizes the importance of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts in stabilizing the financial market. However, he also warns that a misaligned pace of interest rate cuts could create new uncertainties. Chinese President Xi Jinping has set an ambitious goal for China: to build a 'strong currency' that can be widely used in international trade, investment, and foreign exchange markets, and reach the status of a global reserve currency. As de-dollarization gains momentum, investors are increasingly turning to alternatives like gold and emerging markets, including China, to diversify away from US dollar assets. But is this a sign of economic strength or a potential weakness? The world is watching, and the outcome could shape the future of global finance.