Fact Check: Is China Really Launching a ‘Chinese Bitcoin’ 10X Cheaper & Faster Than BTC? (2026)

Is China's 'Chinese Bitcoin' a Reality? Unveiling the Truth Behind the Viral Claim

A recent viral claim on social media platforms like X and Telegram has sparked excitement and confusion: China is allegedly planning to launch a 'Chinese Bitcoin' that is 10X cheaper and 10X faster than Bitcoin. But is this claim grounded in reality, or just another rumor? Let's delve into the facts and separate truth from fiction.

The Claim in Question

The claim was made by Chinese crypto enthusiast Wei Zhao, who claimed that China is launching a 'Chinese Bitcoin' with superior speed and cost. However, it's crucial to note that these claims are not supported by any official Chinese government announcements or policies.

Coinpedia's Investigation

No Official Announcement

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Our research reveals that there is no official announcement from the People's Bank of China or state-backed blockchain projects regarding a 'Chinese Bitcoin'. This claim appears to be circulating primarily through social media rumors and influencers, lacking any concrete evidence.

China's Cryptocurrency Stance

China has a strict stance on cryptocurrencies. The government has declared all crypto transactions illegal and banned trading, mining, and exchange activities. Instead of promoting Bitcoin alternatives, China has focused on expanding its state-controlled digital yuan system.

China's Digital Currency: The Digital Yuan

China has already developed its own state-backed digital currency, the digital yuan (e-CNY), issued directly by the People's Bank of China. This is a central bank digital currency (CBDC), not a decentralized cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. The Chinese government's preference for a centralized system means they would not launch a token they cannot track and control.

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Debunking the Theory

  • No Decentralized Bitcoin Competitor: China's ban on Bitcoin and decentralized cryptocurrencies makes it highly unlikely that they would support a decentralized Bitcoin competitor.
  • Digital Yuan's Role: The digital yuan operates as a centralized legal tender, backed by China's currency, and is not a Bitcoin competitor.

Conclusion: The Verdict

Based on our thorough investigation and review of official Chinese government policies, we conclude that there is no verifiable evidence supporting the claim that China is launching a decentralized Bitcoin competitor. Until official confirmation is provided by Chinese authorities, this claim remains false and misleading.

Why Trust CoinPedia?

At CoinPedia, we strive to provide accurate and timely cryptocurrency and blockchain updates since 2017. Our content is crafted by a team of expert analysts and journalists, adhering to strict Editorial Guidelines based on E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness). Every article undergoes rigorous fact-checking against reputable sources to ensure accuracy, transparency, and reliability. Our review policy guarantees unbiased evaluations when recommending exchanges, platforms, or tools. We aim to keep you informed about the latest developments in the crypto and blockchain space, covering both startups and industry leaders.

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Please remember that all opinions and insights shared represent the author's own views on current market conditions. It's essential to conduct your own research before making investment decisions. Neither the writer nor the publication assumes responsibility for your financial choices.

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Fact Check: Is China Really Launching a ‘Chinese Bitcoin’ 10X Cheaper & Faster Than BTC? (2026)

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