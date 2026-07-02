Facer Watch Faces: Hourly Chimes on Wear OS 6! (New Face Chime Feature) (2026)

Tired of glancing at your smartwatch and feeling… nothing? Facer, the popular watch face platform, has just spiced things up with a feature that'll have you looking forward to every hour: hourly chimes! This new functionality, dubbed 'Face Chime,' brings audible alerts to your wrist, transforming your Wear OS 6 smartwatch into a more engaging experience.

So, what's the buzz about? Face Chime allows watch face creators to embed custom sounds that play at the top of every hour. Think of it as a subtle, yet delightful, reminder of the time. But here's where it gets interesting: this isn't a feature you can simply switch on for any watch face. Only faces specifically designed with Face Chime will support it. This means the sound is an integral part of the design, adding another layer of personality to your wearable.

Facer anticipates thousands of watch faces will be updated with Face Chime sounds in the coming weeks. While the initial rollout features only a handful of compatible faces, the platform is actively encouraging creators to adopt this feature. The good news? These hourly chimes are designed to be user-friendly. They'll respect your system settings, meaning no unwanted beeping during your sleep or when your watch is in theater mode.

And that's not all! To celebrate this new feature, Facer has released a fresh, Fallout-themed Pip-Boy 3.0 watch face. This face, inspired by Bethesda's iconic game series, not only boasts customizable elements but also, of course, supports Face Chime.

The question is, will you embrace the chime?

Facer has made Face Chime options available to watch face makers through its Creator Partner Program. While the initial selection is limited, the future looks bright, with thousands of faces expected to support the feature soon. You can explore the growing collection on Facer's Face Chime collection page. What do you think of hourly chimes on smartwatches? Do you find it useful, or could it become annoying? Share your thoughts in the comments below!