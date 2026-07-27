Fabio Quartararo Breaks Silence on 2027 Honda MotoGP Rumors | Sepang Shakedown Reaction (2026)

The MotoGP world is buzzing with speculation, and Fabio Quartararo is at the center of a storm of rumors about his future with Honda in 2027. As he arrived for the second day of the Sepang MotoGP Shakedown, the inevitable question loomed large: What’s the truth behind Thursday’s report of his alleged Honda deal? Here’s the part that’s got everyone talking: Quartararo didn’t deny it. Instead, the former MotoGP champion, who’s been a Yamaha stalwart since his premier-class debut in 2019, brushed it off with a playful yet cryptic response: ‘Too much talking! Focus on what we can focus,’ he told MotoGP.com. But here’s where it gets controversial—when pressed further on whether he was already ‘working on it’ for next year, Quartararo simply zipped his lips, leaving the door wide open for interpretation.

And this is the part most people miss: Quartararo, like Alex Rins and Jack Miller, didn’t ride on the first day of the Shakedown. This suggests he’s already made up his mind about his future—potentially with Honda—before even completing a lap on Yamaha’s latest V4 machine. Is this a bold move or a missed opportunity? The Frenchman later clocked the fourth-fastest time on day two, while Jack Miller made history by taking the Pramac V4 to the top of a MotoGP session for the first time, albeit with a limited rider lineup.

The Shakedown wraps up on Saturday, followed by the official Sepang MotoGP test from February 3-5, where all teams and riders will be under the microscope. But let’s not forget the bigger picture: Is Quartararo’s rumored switch to Honda a game-changer, or a risky gamble? With 20 years of paddock experience, Peter has seen legends like Valentino Rossi come and go, and he’s at the forefront of stories like Suzuki’s exit and Marc Marquez’s injury saga. So, here’s the question for you: Do you think Quartararo’s move to Honda (if true) will elevate his career, or is he leaving Yamaha too soon? Let’s spark a debate in the comments—agree or disagree, we want to hear your take!