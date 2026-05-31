FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions Over El Paso: What You Need to Know (2026)

El Paso's Skies Reopen: FAA Lifts Flight Restrictions Amidst Security Concerns

The skies over El Paso, Texas, have reopened after a tense few hours of restricted air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initially grounded all flights in and out of the city for 10 days, citing 'special security reasons.' This decision came after Mexican cartel drones breached US airspace, prompting a swift response from the Defense Department.

A Trump administration official revealed that the Defense Department took action to disable the drones, ensuring no threat to commercial travel. However, the details of how the drones were disabled and whether they were carrying drugs remain unclear. The White House and the Defense Department have not yet provided additional information.

The FAA's decision to lift the restrictions was met with relief by the aviation industry. The agency assured the public that there is no ongoing threat to commercial aviation, and all flights will resume their normal schedules. This announcement came as a surprise, as it was the first time since the September 11 attacks that a major US city's airspace was shut down.

The restrictions initially covered a 10-nautical-mile radius around the airport, up to 18,000 feet, and an additional area just over the New Mexico border. The FAA's notice was effective from 11:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday and was scheduled to end on February 20. This period of uncertainty caused significant disruptions, with Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Airlines canceling 15 flights in and out of El Paso, resulting in an average delay of over three hours for departing aircraft.

United Airlines initially offered a travel waiver, allowing passengers to reschedule without extra charges, but this was later removed from their website following the FAA's update. Southwest Airlines, the largest operator at El Paso, paused all operations before resuming them after the restrictions were lifted.

Despite the reopening, the incident has raised concerns about the unusual extent of the flight restrictions. Guy Gratton, a professor of aircraft test and evaluation, noted that the restrictions extended much higher than typical security airspace closures and did not appear to permit military or medical flights. This has sparked debates about the necessity and proportionality of such measures.

El Paso, situated on the border with Mexico, is a significant city with Fort Bliss, a major Army post, and an ICE Service Processing Center with a capacity for nearly 900 detainees. The city is also home to a planned short-term ICE detention facility set to be completed in September 2027. These factors contribute to the ongoing security concerns in the region.

As the skies over El Paso resume their normal activities, the incident serves as a reminder of the complex security challenges faced by the United States, particularly along its southern border.