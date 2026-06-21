FA Cup Highlights: Wrexham vs Chelsea and Wolves vs Liverpool (2026)

Get ready for a football weekend that promises drama, upsets, and some seriously unexpected matchups! The FA Cup fifth round is here, and the BBC is bringing you two of the most anticipated clashes: Wrexham v Chelsea and Wolves v Liverpool. But here's where it gets controversial—could this be the year an underdog like Wrexham steals the spotlight from the Premier League giants? Let’s dive into the full schedule and where you can catch all the action.

Friday, 6 March kicks things off with a bang as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Liverpool at 20:00. This match is not just about skill—it’s about heart, strategy, and who wants it more. You can watch it live on BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 1, and discovery+. And this is the part most people miss—Wolves have a history of pulling off surprises in cup competitions. Could they do it again?

Saturday, 7 March is a day for the dreamers. Mansfield Town take on Arsenal at 12:15, a classic David vs. Goliath scenario. Tune in on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ to see if the underdogs can make history. Later, at 17:45, the spotlight shifts to Wrexham v Chelsea, a match that has fans and pundits alike buzzing with excitement. Will Wrexham’s fairy tale continue, or will Chelsea’s experience prevail? Catch it on BBC One, iPlayer, TNT Sports 2, and discovery+. The day wraps up with Newcastle United v Manchester City at 20:00, a battle of Premier League heavyweights on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

Sunday, 8 March keeps the momentum going. Fulham v Southampton at 12:00 could be a tactical masterclass, available on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+. At 13:30, it’s Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland, with the winner taking a step closer to glory. And at 16:30, Leeds United v Norwich City promises end-to-end action, both on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

Finally, Monday, 9 March closes the round with West Ham United v Brentford at 19:30, a match that could go either way. Watch it on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

But here’s the real question: Who do you think will be the surprise package of this round? Wrexham’s fairy tale? Wolves’ resilience? Or will the big guns like Liverpool and Chelsea assert their dominance? Let us know in the comments—we’re all ears!