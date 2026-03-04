FA Cup 4th Round Draw: Macclesfield vs Brentford, Chelsea vs Hull City, and More! (2026)

The results of the FA Cup fourth round draw have generated excitement, especially with Macclesfield's stunning victory over the defending champions, Crystal Palace. This unexpected win guarantees that this season will see a new champion crowned in the tournament.

So, who will Macclesfield face next? In an intriguing matchup, Brentford, another team from the Premier League based in London, will host the Silkmen in the upcoming round. This was announced during the draw held on Monday, just before the match between Liverpool and Barnsley.

In other notable pairings, Liam Rosenior, the head coach of Chelsea, will go head-to-head with his former team, Hull City. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, having recently triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur, will take on yet another well-known opponent, Newcastle United.

The draw promises to showcase several teams that are not from the Premier League or Championship, ensuring that at least a few of these lower-tier clubs will make it to the next stage of the competition.

Mark your calendars for the FA Cup fourth round, which is set to take place over the weekend of February 14-15. Additionally, matches are likely to be scheduled on Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.

For those eager to catch the FA Cup fourth round draw live, it will be available for streaming. Here are the details: it will occur at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, January 12, and can be viewed on YouTube.

As of now, here are the teams that have successfully advanced from the third round:

Premier League Teams: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion



Championship Teams: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion



League One Teams: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town



League Two Team: Grimsby Town



National League: None



National League North: Macclesfield

Below are the results of the FA Cup fourth round draw:

Manchester City vs Salford or Swindon Town



Birmingham City vs Leeds United



Macclesfield vs Brentford



Aston Villa vs Newcastle United



Grimsby Town vs Wolves



Port Vale vs Bristol City



Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion



Burnley vs Mansfield Town



Burton Albion vs West Ham United



Hull City vs Chelsea



Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic



Wrexham vs Ipswich Town



Southampton vs Leicester City



Oxford United vs Sunderland



Stoke City vs Fulham



Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion

