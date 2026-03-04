FA Cup 4th Round Draw: Macclesfield vs Brentford, Chelsea vs Hull City, and More! (2026)

The results of the FA Cup fourth round draw have generated excitement, especially with Macclesfield's stunning victory over the defending champions, Crystal Palace. This unexpected win guarantees that this season will see a new champion crowned in the tournament.
So, who will Macclesfield face next? In an intriguing matchup, Brentford, another team from the Premier League based in London, will host the Silkmen in the upcoming round. This was announced during the draw held on Monday, just before the match between Liverpool and Barnsley.
In other notable pairings, Liam Rosenior, the head coach of Chelsea, will go head-to-head with his former team, Hull City. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, having recently triumphed over Tottenham Hotspur, will take on yet another well-known opponent, Newcastle United.
The draw promises to showcase several teams that are not from the Premier League or Championship, ensuring that at least a few of these lower-tier clubs will make it to the next stage of the competition.
Mark your calendars for the FA Cup fourth round, which is set to take place over the weekend of February 14-15. Additionally, matches are likely to be scheduled on Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.
For those eager to catch the FA Cup fourth round draw live, it will be available for streaming. Here are the details: it will occur at 1:30 PM ET on Monday, January 12, and can be viewed on YouTube.
As of now, here are the teams that have successfully advanced from the third round:
Premier League Teams: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion
Championship Teams: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion
League One Teams: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town
League Two Team: Grimsby Town
National League: None
National League North: Macclesfield
Below are the results of the FA Cup fourth round draw:
- Manchester City vs Salford or Swindon Town
- Birmingham City vs Leeds United
- Macclesfield vs Brentford
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle United
- Grimsby Town vs Wolves
- Port Vale vs Bristol City
- Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion
- Burnley vs Mansfield Town
- Burton Albion vs West Ham United
- Hull City vs Chelsea
- Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic
- Wrexham vs Ipswich Town
- Southampton vs Leicester City
- Oxford United vs Sunderland
- Stoke City vs Fulham
- Liverpool or Barnsley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
