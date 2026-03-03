FA Cup 2026: Fifth Round Draw - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea's Fate Decided (2026)

The FA Cup fifth round draw has thrown up some fascinating matchups, with Premier League giants clashing against lower-league underdogs and a few surprise results already in the bag! But here's where it gets exciting:

Arsenal, fresh from their dominant 4-0 victory over Wigan, will now face a tricky away fixture against League One side Mansfield, who recently shocked Burnley with a 2-1 win. Can the Gunners maintain their momentum on the road?

See Also
US Backs UK Deal to Hand Over Chagos Islands to Mauritius: What’s Next for Diego Garcia?Winter Olympics 2026: Day 8 Highlights - Team GB's Medal Hunt & Live ActionManchester United's Financial Woes: Debt Skyrockets Despite ProfitsTrump's Tariff Tantrum: President Defies Supreme Court, Raises Import Duties to 15%

Chelsea's encounter with Wrexham is the tie of the round. Wrexham, co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, narrowly progressed to the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Ipswich. Now, they welcome the mighty Blues to their ground, setting the stage for a thrilling David vs. Goliath battle.

See Also
Tragedy Strikes: 'Lip King' Jordan James Parke Dies After Cosmetic Surgery - What You Need to Know

Liverpool, after their comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton, will face Wolves, who will be eager to cause an upset. Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Newcastle, aiming to continue their FA Cup journey.

Macclesfield, the lowest-ranked team remaining, have a potential giant-killing opportunity against West Ham if they can overcome Brentford. And this is the part most people miss: the romance of the FA Cup lies in these underdog stories!

Fulham host Southampton, while Sunderland's opponents will be decided in March due to a postponed fixture. Leeds will face Norwich, with manager Daniel Farke coming up against his former club.

These fixtures promise thrilling action and potential upsets. Who will advance to the quarter-finals? The FA Cup's magic is about to unfold, and fans can't wait to see the drama unfold on March 7-8, 2026.

FA Cup 2026: Fifth Round Draw - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea's Fate Decided (2026)

References

Top Articles
Taylor Swift vs. Cathay Home: The Battle Over 'Swift Home' Trademark
Climate Change Expert Moves to Canberra: Adapting to a Warmer World
Where is Mel McLaughlin? Channel Seven Star's Absence Sparks Speculation
Latest Posts
Will Muschamp's Big Move: Texas' Top-Paid Coordinator
Unraveling the Mystery: An 'Inside Out' Solar System Discovered
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5585

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.