FA Cup 2026: Fifth Round Draw - Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea's Fate Decided (2026)

The FA Cup fifth round draw has thrown up some fascinating matchups, with Premier League giants clashing against lower-league underdogs and a few surprise results already in the bag! But here's where it gets exciting:

Arsenal, fresh from their dominant 4-0 victory over Wigan, will now face a tricky away fixture against League One side Mansfield, who recently shocked Burnley with a 2-1 win. Can the Gunners maintain their momentum on the road?

Chelsea's encounter with Wrexham is the tie of the round. Wrexham, co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, narrowly progressed to the last 16 with a 1-0 win over Ipswich. Now, they welcome the mighty Blues to their ground, setting the stage for a thrilling David vs. Goliath battle.

Liverpool, after their comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton, will face Wolves, who will be eager to cause an upset. Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Newcastle, aiming to continue their FA Cup journey.

Macclesfield, the lowest-ranked team remaining, have a potential giant-killing opportunity against West Ham if they can overcome Brentford. And this is the part most people miss: the romance of the FA Cup lies in these underdog stories!

Fulham host Southampton, while Sunderland's opponents will be decided in March due to a postponed fixture. Leeds will face Norwich, with manager Daniel Farke coming up against his former club.

These fixtures promise thrilling action and potential upsets. Who will advance to the quarter-finals? The FA Cup's magic is about to unfold, and fans can't wait to see the drama unfold on March 7-8, 2026.