F2 Melbourne Practice: Minì Tops the Times for MP Motorsport (2026)

The FIA Formula 2 season kicked off in Melbourne with a thrilling practice session, setting the stage for an exciting weekend of racing. The young Italian driver, Gabriele Minì, made a strong statement by topping the timesheets in the opening practice, showcasing his talent and determination.

What makes this performance even more impressive is the fierce competition he faced. The session saw a constant battle for the top spot, with drivers pushing the limits to secure the fastest lap. Sebastian Montoya started strong, but it was Joshua Duerksen who initially took the lead, becoming the first to break into the 1:30s. The competition heated up as Dino Beganovic and Duerksen traded fastest laps, with Beganovic briefly taking the top position despite encountering traffic on the track.

However, the real star of the session was Minì. Driving for MP Motorsport, he strategically reclaimed the top spot, showcasing his ability to adapt and respond to his rivals. As the session progressed, Minì's consistency and pace became evident, setting a time of 1:29.137, which remained unbeaten. This performance is a testament to his skill and the team's strategy, especially considering the close margins between the top drivers.

The practice session also had its fair share of drama with two red flags. The first was caused by Colton Herta's spin, and the second by Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak's gravel spin, adding an element of unpredictability to the race. Despite the disruptions, Minì's dominance remained unchallenged, leaving his competitors in his wake.

As we move towards qualifying, all eyes will be on Minì to see if he can convert his practice success into a pole position. The competition is fierce, with drivers like Noel León and Rafael Câmara hot on his heels. The qualifying session, scheduled for 14:55 local time, promises to be a thrilling affair, with drivers aiming to secure the best grid positions for the race.

In my opinion, Minì's performance in practice is a clear indication of his potential and could be a sign of a breakout season for the young driver. The Melbourne opener has set the tone for what is sure to be an action-packed Formula 2 season, with plenty of on-track excitement and strategic battles ahead.