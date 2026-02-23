F1 Testing Drama: Isack Hadjar Crashes Red Bull After Hamilton & Verstappen's Barcelona Debut (2026)

F1 Testing: Isack Hadjar Crashes Red Bull After Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's First Appearances in Barcelona

The Barcelona shakedown test saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen complete their initial laps, followed by a crash involving Isack Hadjar on the rain-affected second day. With Formula 1 teams able to choose their preferred three out of five days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, only Ferrari and Red Bull opted to participate on a rainy Tuesday.

Red Bull's decision to participate, despite a strong performance on Monday, backfired when Hadjar crashed at Turn 14 in the final hour, damaging the RB22's rear wing and suspension. The perils of the conditions were further highlighted when Hamilton ran into the gravel on his first outing, avoiding significant damage to his Ferrari.

Red Bull confirmed that Hadjar was unharmed in a brief statement released on social media on Tuesday evening. The post mentioned that Hadjar's afternoon was cut short after he hit the barrier at Turn 14, and he was immediately out of the car, unharmed.

Ferrari, who had already tested the SF-26 at their own Fiorano track on Friday, were the first to run on Tuesday with Charles Leclerc, initially in dry conditions. Leclerc was soon joined by Verstappen in the RB22, who did not feature on Monday when Hadjar drove for the entire day.

The other teams that ran on day one - Mercedes, Racing Bulls, Haas, Audi, Alpine, and Cadillac - sat out on Tuesday, while McLaren delayed their start until Wednesday. Williams missed the entire event, and Aston Martin is set to begin running on Thursday.

After some early slick-tyre running for Leclerc and Verstappen, rain arrived midway through the morning session, necessitating a switch to wet tyres. This provided the duo with their first opportunity to test F1's all-new 2026 regulations in the rain.

Leclerc completed 66 laps in the morning and Verstappen 26 laps before being replaced by Hamilton and Hadjar, respectively, after the lunch break. Hamilton completed 57 laps for Ferrari in the afternoon, with Hadjar managing 52 for Red Bull before his crash.

While lap times are not officially published, it is understood that Verstappen set the early dry-tyre pace with a 1:19.578, 1.5s slower than Hadjar's pace on Monday. The focus for the grid is on reliability and systems checks with their latest cars, following the biggest technical rule change in the sport's history.

Leclerc, whose best time was just over a second slower than Verstappen's, expressed satisfaction with Ferrari's performance, stating that they were trying to understand if everything was working properly. He mentioned that the conditions were not ideal due to some rain in the morning but that they still managed to complete their programme.

Leclerc expressed excitement about seeing what the others have in store and pushing harder to compare their performance. He believes this year presents a significant opportunity for every team to make a difference and gain a larger advantage than in previous years. He hopes that Ferrari will be the team to make the difference and bring them back to the top, a position they have not held for several years.