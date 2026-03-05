F1 Shocker! FIA Changes Engine Rules After Mercedes Controversy! | New Regulations Explained (2026)

A controversial engine advantage has sparked a regulatory update from the FIA, leaving the F1 world buzzing with anticipation. The compression ratio saga, a technical yet crucial aspect of F1 engines, has been a hot topic among manufacturers and fans alike.

The FIA, in its quest for fairness, has confirmed an update to its technical regulations, aiming to bring clarity and a level playing field. Mercedes, the subject of intense scrutiny, had seemingly found a clever trick with its engine, giving them an edge as the sport entered a new era.

But here's where it gets controversial: the governing body's solution. Compression ratios will now be measured at two different temperatures - ambient and a scorching 130 degrees Celsius. This dual-temperature measurement, a compromise, was initially set to begin in August but has now been brought forward to June 1.

Article C5.4.3 of the technical regulations outlines these changes, stating that no engine cylinder can have a geometric compression ratio higher than 16.0, measured under these specific temperature conditions. From 2027 onwards, the measurements will only be taken at the hotter temperature, a move that benefits Mercedes in the short term.

Mercedes, while downplaying the significance of their engine trick, has retained a speculated advantage across the opening rounds. Rival teams, however, believe this could provide a major boost to Mercedes-powered teams, sparking debates and discussions among fans and experts.

And this is the part most people miss: the impact of these regulatory changes on the upcoming races. With the new engine inspection rules in effect, the Australian GP and the following races will be crucial in understanding the true impact of these adjustments.

With the new engine inspection rules in effect, the Australian GP and the following races will be crucial in understanding the true impact of these adjustments.

