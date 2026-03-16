F1 Pre-Season Testing Bahrain 2024: Final Day Highlights - Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz & More! (2026)

F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, final day: Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz among drivers on track

1.

Postpublished at 07:38 GMT

The anticipation is palpable as Oscar Piastri takes to the circuit, the question on everyone's mind: can he set a fast lap?

Not yet, it seems. Piastri's McLaren car is currently in second place, trailing Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. Eight laps have been completed by the McLaren driver.

Get Involved

Get Involved - Send in your predictions

Published at 07:35 GMT

With the final day of testing upon us, we want to hear your thoughts! Who will surprise us? Which team will reign supreme? Who will claim the championship? I know, it's early, and new regulations are in play, but it's all in good fun!

Click the 'Get Involved' button to share your predictions, and we'll feature the best ones throughout the day.

3.

Postpublished at 07:29 GMT

A bustling scene unfolds at the Aston Martin garage as a wall of mechanics hard at work. This indicates that the team is making crucial adjustments to the car.

The question on everyone's mind: how long will it take before Lance Stroll takes to the track? On day one, Stroll completed an impressive 26 laps.

4.

Postpublished at 07:24 GMT

Arvid Lindblad of the Racing Bulls has been a busy bee on the circuit. The rookie has already completed 10 laps, making him the driver with the most laps so far. His lap time of 1:36.159 places him fourth fastest.

5.

Leclerc fastest

Published at 07:21 GMT

Charles Leclerc's Ferrari is on fire! He sets the pace with a stunning lap time of 1:33.837, dominating sectors one and two. Leclerc's performance is a clear indication of his team's prowess.

Aston Martin remains the only team yet to send out Lance Stroll, who faced power unit issues yesterday, cutting short Fernando Alonso's testing.

6.

Laps completed so far

Published at 07:16 GMT

Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 2

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) - 3

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) - 6

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 4

Carlos Sainz (Williams) - 3

Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) - 6

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) - 0

Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - 3

Esteban Ocon (Haas) - 4

Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) - 4

Sergio Perez (Cadillac) - 1

7.

Postpublished at 07:12 GMT

A surprise early entry! The Cadillac takes to the track with Sergio Perez at the helm. He completes a lap before heading back to the pits.

Oscar Piastri follows suit, exiting the McLaren garage and doing a practice start at the end of the pit lane.

8.

Postpublished at 07:06 GMT

Isack Hadjar of Red Bull sets an early fastest lap time of 1:35.011. Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes sports a unique touch with white flow-vis paint on the front left of the car.

Pierre Gasly returns to the garage, a front wing change in the works. Aero rakes attached to the back of his car hint at a strategic adjustment.

9.

Postpublished at 07:04 GMT

The morning session is underway, and the drivers are in full swing. Arvid Lindblad, the rookie, takes the lead for Racing Bulls, bolting on a set of hard tyres, joining Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg in this choice. Most others opt for the medium compound.

10.

Pre-season testing day three

Published at 07:02 GMT

Morning session:

Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)

Esteban Ocon (Haas)

Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)

Sergio Perez (Cadillac)

Afternoon session:

Lando Norris (McLaren)

George Russell (Mercedes)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Oliver Bearman (Haas)

Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)

Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac)

All-day participants:

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

11.

Welcome

Published at 07:00 GMT

Image source: Getty Images

Hello, racing enthusiasts! It's a thrilling Friday as we approach the final day of pre-season testing before the Australian Grand Prix (6-8 March).

This is the last chance for teams to fine-tune the new regulations and get their cars race-ready for the 2026 season.

Today, 17 drivers will take to the track, showcasing their skills and strategies. Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon, Liam Lawson, and Franco Colapinto completed their duties yesterday, paving the way for today's action.