F1 Japanese GP: Friday's Winners and Losers (2026)

The Japanese Grand Prix delivered a thrilling first day of practice, with a host of surprises and a clear picture of the teams' strengths and weaknesses. Here's a deep dive into the winners and losers, with a heavy dose of personal commentary and analysis.

Losers

Red Bull

Red Bull's struggles continued in Japan, with Max Verstappen stuck in the midfield fight. Despite his efforts, he was only 1.376s off the pace, a stark contrast to his previous dominance. The team's lack of balance and grip is a cause for concern, and it's unlikely they'll see an overnight turnaround. Red Bull's history of turning miserable Fridays into great Saturdays is in question, and it remains to be seen if the RB22 can make that transformation.

Lando Norris

McLaren's Lando Norris faced a challenging day, losing a significant amount of time due to a suspected hydraulic leak. His frustration is understandable, as he needs laps to build confidence and knowledge. The lack of long running sessions has set McLaren back, and it's a reminder of their reliability issues. Norris' performance is crucial for McLaren's success, and his setback highlights the team's vulnerability.

Ferrari

Ferrari's performance on the medium tyres was impressive, with Charles Leclerc leading the way. However, when it came to the soft tyres, they struggled to match their competitors. The car's electrical energy deployment needs work, and the team's underperformance in FP2 is a cause for concern. Ferrari's lack of pace on the soft tyres is a significant disadvantage, especially with the midfield so congested.

Arvid Lindblad

Suzuka's tight and narrow nature proved to be a challenge for rookie Arvid Lindblad, who missed most of FP2 due to a gearbox issue. His limited running time is a huge setback, especially after a tough first F1 weekend in China. Lindblad's struggle highlights the steep learning curve for newcomers, and it's a reminder of the importance of practice and preparation.

Audi

Audi's Nico Hulkenberg led the midfield, but his team's reliability issues are a concern. Gabriel Bortoleto's delayed first proper laps due to a precautionary gearbox change is a significant setback. The team's confidence in Bortoleto's rebound is a positive, but the reliability concerns linger. Audi's performance is promising, but they need to address their technical issues to stay competitive.

Winners

McLaren

McLaren's Oscar Piastri topped FP2, a significant achievement after a tough start to the season. The team's performance is encouraging, and the margin over the third-best team, Ferrari, is a positive sign for their podium hopes. Piastri's top spot is a testament to McLaren's hard work and strategic adjustments. The team's ability to adapt and improve is a key strength.

Williams

Williams had its best start to a race weekend this season, with Alex Albon in eighth place. The team's performance is a stark contrast to their previous struggles, and Albon's close proximity to the leading midfield teams is impressive. The congestion in the midfield is evident, and Williams' ability to extract the maximum from their car is a positive sign. However, Carlos Sainz's long-run pace was less than ideal, a reminder that there's still work to be done.

Deeper Analysis

The Japanese Grand Prix showcased the importance of reliability and adaptability. The midfield battle is fierce, with teams like McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari vying for position. The congestion in the midfield highlights the competitive nature of the sport, and it's a reminder that every team has its strengths and weaknesses. The race to the top is a complex one, and the ability to adapt and improve is crucial.

Takeaway

The first day of practice in Japan delivered a host of surprises and insights. The losers' struggles highlight the challenges of the sport, while the winners' performances showcase the potential for improvement. As the season progresses, the ability to adapt and learn from setbacks will be a key factor in the teams' success. The midfield battle is far from over, and the race to the top is a thrilling one.