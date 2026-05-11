F1 Engine Debate: Mercedes Rivals Push for Rule Change (2026)

Mercedes' rivals are reportedly plotting a strategic move to alter Formula 1's engine compression ratio rules, aiming to disrupt Mercedes' potential advantage. The issue stems from suspicions that Mercedes has discovered a loophole, allowing its engines to operate at a higher compression ratio than the 16:1 limit when hot, while checks are conducted at ambient temperature. This has sparked intense discussions among competitors, who are pushing for a new test procedure to measure compression ratios when engines are hot. The key challenge lies in gaining support from the FIA and FOM, as any rule change requires a super majority vote from the governing body, which is far from guaranteed. The situation has led to a voting bloc of four manufacturers, including Ferrari, Audi, Honda, and potentially Red Bull, seeking to introduce a new procedure. However, the FIA's stance aligns with Mercedes' interpretation of the rules, and any sudden U-turn could have significant implications for the competitive landscape, especially with the final homologation of power units set for March 1. Despite the rivals' efforts, a swift rule change is unlikely, and any new direction would likely be implemented from the start of 2027. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expressed frustration over the competitors' focus on this issue, emphasizing the clarity of the regulations and the positive communication with the FIA.