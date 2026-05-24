F1 Chinese Grand Prix 2026: Winners and Losers (2026)

The Chinese Grand Prix, a thrilling spectacle, has left its mark on the Formula 1 season, with winners and losers emerging from the intense race. Let's delve into the stories that made this Grand Prix a memorable one.

The Rising Star: Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli's victory in Shanghai was more than just a win; it was a testament to the faith Toto Wolff had in him. Antonelli, promoted to a race seat ahead of schedule, delivered, showcasing his talent and justifying Wolff's decision. The emotional embrace between Antonelli and his father, Marco, after the race was a heartwarming moment, especially considering Marco's dedication to his son's career. This win solidifies Antonelli's position as Mercedes' long-term heir, and the teenage tears of joy were a sight to behold.

McLaren's Struggles and Haas' Rise

McLaren's reliability issues have plagued the team, with only one car making it to the start of the first two grands prix. This is a significant setback, especially considering the team's struggles with Mercedes power units. On the other hand, Haas has made a remarkable start, with Ollie Bearman managing the midfield battle expertly. Bearman's luck and skill avoided a potential disaster, and his performance, along with teammate Esteban Ocon's, has propelled Haas to fourth in the standings. This is a golden start for Haas in the intense midfield battle.

Red Bull's Need for Upgrades

Red Bull had a challenging weekend, with Max Verstappen's car proving to be a struggle. The team is in dire need of upgrades, especially after a disappointing qualifying and a terrible start for Verstappen. The cancellation of races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia might have come as a blessing in disguise, giving Red Bull more time to work on their upgrades and catch up with the competition.

Lewis Hamilton's Rejuvenation

Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is back in the game with Ferrari. His performance in China was impressive, and his interaction with the team and the media shows a rejuvenated Hamilton. This is a welcome sight for F1 fans, as Hamilton's return to form adds excitement to the season. His battle with teammate Charles Leclerc was a highlight, and his podium finish with his mother in attendance was a special moment.

Aston Martin's Woes and Alpine's Potential

Aston Martin continues to struggle, with little sign of improvement. The team's issues run deep, and the cancellation of races might provide them with the much-needed time to address their problems. On the other hand, Alpine showed its potential in China, especially with Pierre Gasly's performance. The Enstone squad's true potential was on display, and their decision to write off 2025 might pay off in the long run.

Williams' Struggles

Williams had a quiet weekend in China, with little to celebrate. Alex Albon's hydraulics issue prevented him from starting the race, and the team's overall performance was lacking. The FW48's issues, including being overweight and lacking aerodynamic load, are a concern, and Williams will need to work hard to develop mid-season if they want to improve.

The Chinese Grand Prix was a rollercoaster of emotions and performances. It showcased the talent and dedication of drivers like Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton, while also highlighting the struggles of teams like McLaren and Aston Martin. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how these teams and drivers adapt and improve. The race for the championship is heating up, and the Chinese Grand Prix has set the stage for an exciting season ahead.