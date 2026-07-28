F1 Canadian GP 2023: Russell on Pole, Dramatic Start & Tyre Strategy Explained! (2026)

The Canadian Grand Prix is underway, and the action is heating up! The race started with a bit of a twist, as McLaren decided to stick with the intermediate tyres, despite the rain easing up. This decision has sparked some debate among the drivers and fans alike.

One of the key moments came when Lindblad was wheeled back into his garage, potentially losing valuable time. This move raised eyebrows, especially given McLaren's strong performance this weekend. The team's strategy seems to be a risky one, and it's left many wondering if they made the right call.

The starting grid was revealed, and it's an interesting mix of tyres. Soft slicks for Mercedes, with McLaren, Hulkenberg, Perez, Bottas, and Bortoleto opting for intermediates. This choice highlights the challenge of making the right decision in such unpredictable weather conditions.

The raw pace rating provides insight into the teams' performance relative to the overall fastest lap. McLaren has made significant progress, bumping Ferrari down to second place. However, Mercedes still holds the advantage, and the gap is narrowing. This rating system offers a fascinating glimpse into the competitive landscape of the sport.

As the race unfolds, the choice of tyres will be a critical factor. The slippery conditions and occasional drizzle make it a tricky decision. Drivers like Sergio Perez and Franco Colapinto emphasize the challenge, with Perez noting the back of the circuit being wetter. Norris adds to the discussion, predicting a 'slidey' race.

The race is set to be an intriguing one, with the intermediate tyres and the unpredictable weather adding an extra layer of complexity. The strategy decisions and the resulting performance will be closely watched, as the teams battle for every second on the track.

F1 Canadian GP 2023: Russell on Pole, Dramatic Start & Tyre Strategy Explained! (2026)

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