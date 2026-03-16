F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test 2023: Mercedes Edges McLaren by 0.01s - Full Analysis (2026)

The Race to the Top: Mercedes Edges McLaren by a Hair's Breadth in Bahrain Pre-Season Test, But Not Without Drama

The Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain has been nothing short of thrilling, with teams pushing their limits to gain an early advantage. As the second week of testing kicked off at the Sakhir circuit, it was George Russell who stole the show, setting the fastest lap time of 1m33.459s for Mercedes. But here's the kicker: he only managed to edge out McLaren's Oscar Piastri by a mere 0.01s! Is this a sign of things to come, or just a fleeting moment in the grand scheme of the season?

Russell's time was not only impressive but also a significant improvement from his teammate Kimi Antonelli's benchmark set the previous week. Both drivers achieved their times using C3 tyres, showcasing the team's early pace. However, it wasn't just Mercedes making waves. Piastri's performance was equally remarkable, shaving off a full second from his previous best to clock in at 1m33.469s, also on C3 rubber. This neck-and-neck competition between Mercedes and McLaren is shaping up to be one of the season's most exciting storylines.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the top teams were battling for supremacy, several others faced significant challenges. Ferrari, despite setting the morning benchmark with Charles Leclerc's 1m33.739s on prototype rubber, encountered issues that limited Lewis Hamilton to just 44 laps in the afternoon. The seven-time world champion spent a considerable 90 minutes in the garage due to an unspecified problem. Does this hint at underlying reliability concerns for Ferrari, or is it just a minor hiccup in their pre-season preparations?

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, the only driver to complete the entire day, faced his own set of challenges. A technical issue related to the engine's coolant circuits restricted his morning session to just 13 laps. Despite this, he managed to set a personal best of 1m34.260s and completed 66 laps, which, while modest by current standards, is a testament to his perseverance.

And this is the part most people miss... The gap between the top teams and the midfield remains substantial, as feared by many. Williams, the fifth-fastest team, was 1.654s behind Piastri's pace-setting time, with Carlos Sainz at the wheel. Alpine, Audi, and Racing Bulls followed, but their times were even further off the mark, raising questions about the competitiveness of the midfield pack. Is the gap closing, or are we in for another season of top-heavy dominance?

Among the teams that faced the most difficulties were Aston Martin and Cadillac. Aston Martin suffered a power unit issue that kept them in the garage for four hours, from 12pm to 4pm local time. When Lance Stroll finally took to the track, he caused a red flag after spinning into the Turn 10 gravel trap, likely due to a technical fault rather than driver error. This incident cost the team another hour and a half, limiting the AMR26 to just 54 laps for the day. On a brighter note, Aston Martin did manage to improve their time by over two seconds compared to the previous week, a silver lining in an otherwise challenging day.

Cadillac, meanwhile, lost approximately three hours due to sensor issues and other delays, with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas managing only 24 and 35 laps, respectively. Their yet-to-be-named car failed to record any truly meaningful lap times, leaving much to be desired as the season approaches.

As the dust settles on Day 4 of testing, one thing is clear: the 2024 Formula 1 season is shaping up to be a rollercoaster of speed, strategy, and setbacks. With the start procedure for the new 2026 machinery already being tested, teams are not only racing against each other but also against time to iron out any kinks. What do you think? Will Mercedes maintain their early lead, or will McLaren close the gap? And which team do you think will surprise us all this season? Let us know in the comments below!