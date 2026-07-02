F1 2026 Testing: Lewis Hamilton Tops Barcelona Shakedown | Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren Impress (2026)

The world of Formula 1 is buzzing with excitement as the 2026 season kicks off with a bang! But here's the real shocker: Lewis Hamilton, now with Ferrari, has set the pace during the Barcelona shakedown week, leaving fans and rivals alike wondering what this means for the upcoming season. And this is just the beginning—with Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren all logging over 100 laps on the final day, the stage is set for an intense battle ahead.

As the week of behind-closed-doors testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya drew to a close, eight teams took to the track on Friday, each with their own agenda. Among them were Ferrari, Red Bull, and reigning champions McLaren, joined by Aston Martin, Haas, Audi, Alpine, and Cadillac. But here's where it gets controversial: Aston Martin’s debut car, designed by the legendary Adrian Newey and piloted by Fernando Alonso, completed its first full day on track, sparking debates about its potential to shake up the grid.

Mercedes, who topped the lap count for the week with 500 laps, and Racing Bulls had already concluded their three-day testing allocations by Thursday. Teams had the flexibility to choose any three days out of the five available for testing. While official lap times were not released due to the closed nature of the shakedown, insiders suggest Hamilton clocked the fastest time of 1:16.348 in the Ferrari SF-26, reportedly on soft C3 tires. And this is the part most people miss: Hamilton’s time was a tenth quicker than George Russell’s 1:16.445 in the Mercedes on Thursday, hinting at a potential shift in the balance of power.

Lando Norris of McLaren set a time of 1:16.594 earlier on Friday, securing the second-quickest spot, while Charles Leclerc, who set the morning pace with 1:16.653 in the new Ferrari, finished third. Max Verstappen, recovering from Red Bull’s earlier setback when Isack Hadjar crashed in wet conditions, completed 118 laps and was fifth quickest.

Hamilton’s take on Ferrari’s start? He’s cautiously optimistic. “Everyone is positive and incredibly enthusiastic, but we’re under no illusions,” he said. “We know we’ve got work to do.” He acknowledged strong performances from Mercedes, Red Bull, and Haas, adding, “We don’t know where we are, but it’s a solid first week, and we can really build from here.”

But here’s the burning question: Can Ferrari truly challenge Mercedes and Red Bull this season? With the sport’s biggest-ever regulation changes forcing teams to overhaul their chassis and engines, reliability will be key. Ferrari’s impressive 440 laps for the week, including 145 on Friday by Leclerc and Hamilton, suggest they’re on the right track. Yet, as Hamilton noted, “Development is going to be key. We need to leave no stone unturned.”

McLaren and Red Bull also made significant strides. McLaren, after a fuel system issue limited Oscar Piastri’s running on Thursday, bounced back with 166 laps on Friday between Norris and Piastri. Norris emphasized the focus on reliability: “We understood a lot about the car, especially from a reliability point of view. It still feels like a racecar, still feels fast, still enjoyable.”

Red Bull, meanwhile, recovered from Hadjar’s accident, with Verstappen logging over 100 laps in the RB22. Despite feeling unwell, he remained positive: “We learned a lot, and there’s still much to improve, but it’s a good start.”

Aston Martin’s first full day of testing with the AMR26 saw Alonso complete 61 laps, focusing on mileage and reliability. “It was a positive day,” Alonso said. “The car is responding well, and there’s more to come.”

Alpine, Haas, Audi, and Cadillac also had productive outings, with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly topping Friday’s lap count at 164. The new Cadillac team, meanwhile, completed their first week with 54 laps for Valtteri Bottas.

What’s next? The F1 circus heads to Bahrain for two official pre-season tests in February, where media and live timing will be available. Then, it’s all eyes on the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8, where the first race of the 2026 season will kick off. Will Ferrari’s strong start translate into race wins? Can McLaren defend their title? And how will Aston Martin’s Newey-designed car fare? Only time will tell. What do you think? Are you excited for the 2026 season? Who’s your pick for the championship? Let us know in the comments below!