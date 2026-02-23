F1 2026: Teams' First Impressions from Barcelona Shakedown (2026)

Get ready for an exciting journey as we dive into the world of Formula 1 and the 2026 season! The upcoming season promises to be a thrilling ride, and the recent shakedown in Barcelona has set the stage for an intense battle on the tracks. But here's where it gets controversial... the new rules overhaul has teams on edge, and they're taking no chances!

The complexity of the 2026 regulations is no joke. So much so, that teams requested an extra shakedown session, on top of the usual tests, to ensure they're ready for the season opener in Melbourne. And it's not just any shakedown - it's a closed-door affair, with teams wanting to keep their strategies and progress under wraps.

Despite the nerves, the shakedown turned out to be a smooth sailing event, contrary to the fears of teams getting stuck in the garage or power units going up in smoke. The new era of regulations has kicked off remarkably well, unlike the last major engine overhaul in 2014, which was a bit of a rocky start.

Now, let's talk about the teams that stood out during this shakedown. Mercedes and Ferrari, two powerhouses of F1, showcased their reliability and productivity, setting a high bar for the competition. Red Bull, entering its manufacturer era, made a cautiously impressive start, while Adrian Newey's design for Aston Martin caught everyone's eye, leaving designers with plenty to discuss.

Lewis Hamilton led the timesheets, followed by George Russell, but lap times during this shakedown are just a tease. With teams expected to bring evolved car specifications to Bahrain and Melbourne, these times are more of a curiosity than a true indicator of performance.

Let's dive into the details of each team's performance during this crucial shakedown period:

McLaren:

- Delayed the debut of their MCL40 until Wednesday, resulting in a busy three-day running schedule.

- Experienced a fuel system issue on their second day, limiting Oscar Piastri to just 48 laps.

- Both Piastri and world champion Lando Norris enjoyed over 80 laps on Friday, a solid performance despite the initial hiccup.

- While they didn't match Mercedes' record lap count, there's no indication of any major issues, and the team acknowledged the work ahead to master the new power units.

Mercedes:

- Across three days, George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli amassed an impressive 500 laps, a remarkable achievement for a car built from scratch under the new regulations.

- The Mercedes W17 ran like a well-oiled machine, with only a few minor gremlins.

- The team quickly moved on to race simulations and qualifying runs, showcasing their reliability and efficiency.

- Trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, praised the car's performance, highlighting the brilliant work of the team.

Red Bull:

- Impressed both fans and rivals with a productive debut for their in-house engines, developed by Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

- Got off to a flying start with 107 laps on the first day, but a crash on the rainy second day put them on the back foot.

- Four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, brought the Spanish week to a close with a healthy 118 laps, leaving Red Bull with a solid data haul.

- Team principal, Laurent Mekies, emphasized the pride they feel for their power unit, despite it being early days and not everything being perfect.

Ferrari:

- While they didn't grab as many headlines as Mercedes, Ferrari had a quiet but positive start.

- Opted to run in rainy conditions on Tuesday, a strategic move to gather data and check reliability.

- Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton seemed buoyed by a more straightforward start compared to the previous season.

- Team boss, Fred Vasseur, highlighted the productive week, despite the long hours, and the importance of collecting data and checking reliability.

Williams:

- Unfortunately, Williams didn't make it to Barcelona for the shakedown.

- In their rush to get all the parts ready, they pushed themselves too hard and found themselves unable to attend.

- Team boss, James Vowles, explained the decision, citing the need to ensure they were properly prepared for Bahrain and beyond.

- While they missed out on valuable track time, Williams ramped up their virtual testing and simulator work, and they still have six full days of testing in Bahrain to catch up.

Racing Bulls:

- Alongside Mercedes, Racing Bulls managed to complete all their running by Thursday evening, skipping the rainy Tuesday.

- Ran an impressive number of laps, considering it was the first outing for their all-new power unit.

- F1's only rookie in 2026, Arvid Lindblad, amassed a total of 167 laps, acclimatizing to life in F1, with a similar number of laps for Liam Lawson.

- Chief technical officer, Tim Goss, praised the successful test, highlighting the impressive job done by Red Bull Ford Powertrains.

Aston Martin:

- Similar to Williams, Aston Martin had to pull out all the stops to make it to Barcelona.

- Chartered an old propeller cargo plane to fly their car over on Wednesday, generating a lot of hype around Adrian Newey's design for Fernando Alonso.

- Managed to get the AMR26 ready and out of the pitlane, drawing attention for its radically different design compared to rivals.

- While they didn't complete many laps, Aston Martin's presence in Barcelona allowed them to gather some valuable data and insights.

- Fernando Alonso expressed his excitement and gratitude for the team's efforts in getting the car ready.

Haas:

- Haas' new VF-26 enjoyed a productive start on Monday but faced some reliability issues on Wednesday, requiring new parts to be fitted overnight.

- Managed to get back out on Friday and completed a solid day of running, with Oliver Bearman completing over 100 laps in the morning.

- Esteban Ocon continued the productive Friday, showcasing the team's ability to bounce back from reliability issues.

- Team boss, Ayao Komatsu, praised the team's efforts and highlighted the importance of the quality of laps and the data gathered.

Audi:

- Audi, F1's other new power unit manufacturer, had a slightly bumpy runout in Barcelona.

- Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg were restricted to fewer than 100 laps over the first two test days, causing several red flags.

- While the exact pain points are confidential, the team alluded to gremlins on the power unit side.

- However, they managed to have a more productive final day, combining for 148 laps, leaving Audi with a respectable lap count and a positive feeling heading to Bahrain.

- Technical director, James Key, emphasized the importance of validating the fundamentals and ensuring reliable core systems.

Alpine:

- Alpine had a lot on their plate, having ditched Renault engines and welcomed a new power unit and gearbox supplier, Mercedes.

- Fresh from their launch on an MSC cruiseliner, they arrived in Barcelona with confidence and a smooth start.

- Marathon man, Pierre Gasly, completed a massive 164 laps on Friday, nearly half of the team's entire mileage, showcasing their reliability.

- Managing director, Steve Nielsen, highlighted the steady progress and the team's on-target performance in terms of lap count.

Cadillac:

- As F1's first startup team in a decade, Cadillac faced a mountain of challenges to make it to Barcelona.

- Managed to get their car out of the pits on Monday and added more mileage over the next two days.

- While it wasn't a trouble-free experience, Cadillac can look back on a successful week, benefiting from a good start with their Ferrari power plants.

- Team principal, Graeme Lowdon, expressed happiness with the team's progress and the positive feeling heading to Bahrain.

And there you have it! A comprehensive look at how each team fared during the Barcelona shakedown. It's an exciting time for F1 fans, and we can't wait to see how these teams perform in the upcoming season.