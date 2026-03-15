Get ready for a shake-up in Formula 1! The 2026 season is bringing changes to qualifying that could shift the balance of power on the grid. With Cadillac joining as the 11th team, the FIA has tweaked the rules to accommodate the expanded lineup—but here's where it gets interesting. Instead of the usual five cars being eliminated in Q1 and Q2, six will now face the axe. Sounds minor, right? But this is the part most people miss: that extra elimination could mean the difference between a team securing a crucial position or being left in the dust. And that’s not all—the final Q3 session, where pole position is decided, has been extended from 12 to 13 minutes. But here’s the catch: to make room for that extra minute, the break between Q2 and Q3 has been cut from eight to seven minutes. Will this lead to more strategic risks or just add to the chaos? Meanwhile, in another bold move, the mandatory two-stop race rule introduced at Monaco last year has been scrapped. Remember that experiment? It was meant to spice up the race on a track notorious for its lack of overtaking opportunities, but instead, it turned into a strategy mess that left fans underwhelmed. So, here’s the big question: Are these changes a step forward for F1, or are they just tinkering with a formula that didn’t need fixing? Let’s discuss—what do you think about these updates? Are they a game-changer or just a headache for teams and fans alike?
F1 2026 Qualifying Rules: Extended Q3 Session and More! (2026)
References
- https://www.motogp.com/en/news/2026/02/22/buriram-test-bezzecchi-beats-lap-record-to-lead-ogura-in-thailand/879005
- https://racingnews365.com/carlos-sainz-highlights-williams-realisation-after-early-f1-2026-setback
- https://www.motogpnews.com/2026/02/15/aprilia-are-trying-to-create-formula-1-style-dirty-air-with-new-rear-wing-on-2026-motogp-bike/
- https://racingnews365.com/mclaren-make-f1-pecking-order-admission-against-big-four-rivals
- https://www.crash.net/wsbk/results/1089590/1/2026-official-phillip-island-worldsbk-test-results-day-2-tuesday
- https://racingnews365.com/f1-confirm-qualifying-rule-change-for-2026-season
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