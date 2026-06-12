F1 2026: Oscar Piastri on the Costly Impact of a Bad Start (2026)

Oscar Piastri warns that a poor start in the 2026 Formula 1 season could be catastrophic, potentially costing drivers up to seven positions on the track. But why such a dramatic change? Well, it's all due to the recent removal of the MGU-H, which has made race starts significantly more intricate.

The new procedure requires drivers to rev their engines for a minimum of 10 seconds to achieve the necessary turbo level. However, a slight miscalculation could result in either a sluggish start or, worse, the car entering anti-stall mode. This complexity was evident during pre-season testing in Bahrain, where Franco Colapinto nearly collided with the pitstraight barrier due to a botched start.

Piastri acknowledges the challenge, stating that drivers are still figuring out the optimal settings for a successful start. He predicts that while last year's starts might have resulted in some wheelspin or a delayed reaction, this year's starts could be akin to an F2 race, with drivers risking losing not just a few meters but multiple positions if they don't get it right.

The situation is even more precarious for drivers at the back of the grid, who may not have the full 10 seconds to spool up their turbos. This has raised safety concerns, with McLaren's Andrea Stella calling for urgent adjustments. Piastri echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the need to address the issue before the Australian Grand Prix.

The upcoming F1 commission meeting in Bahrain will likely see intense discussions on this and other topics, including overtaking strategies. With the new energy boost system, drivers must now harvest and deploy energy strategically, adding another layer of complexity to overtaking maneuvers. As Piastri suggests, manufacturers will need to optimize their systems to make overtaking as manageable as possible, especially with the following conditions remaining similar to last year.

With so many changes and challenges, the 2026 F1 season promises to be a thrilling yet unpredictable ride. Will the drivers adapt to the new race start procedures, or will we see more chaotic starts? And how will the overtaking tactics evolve? These questions are sure to spark debates among fans and experts alike. What's your take on these new regulations? Are they a necessary evolution or a step towards more confusion?