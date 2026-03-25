F1 2026: Drivers React to New Energy Management Challenges (2026)

Formula 1's 2026 energy management system is causing a stir among drivers, with some calling it 'annoying' and 'sad'. The new system, which introduces a near-50:50 split between combustion and electric energy, along with Overtake Mode and Boost Mode, is set to revolutionize the sport. But it's the energy management aspect that has drivers lifting early on straights, a phenomenon known as 'clipping'.

Oliver Bearman, a Haas driver, describes the energy management as 'annoying' and 'sad', feeling it's more than what they've been used to. Esteban Ocon, another driver, explains that the new machinery requires early lifting on straights, which might seem counter-intuitive but is actually quite natural once mastered. Ocon highlights the speed climb on straights as a surprising aspect, reaching 350km/h faster than expected.

See Also
F1 2026 Testing: Lewis Hamilton Tops Barcelona Shakedown | Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren ImpressBathurst 12 Hour Crash: Red Flagged After Horror Incident | What Happened & Immediate Reactions2026 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test: Day 3 Highlights & AnalysisHolden Supercar's Incredible Comeback: From Crash to Racing Glory

The new power units have their perks, with Ocon impressed by the acceleration and top speed, thanks to electric deployment and reduced drag. However, the energy management system poses a challenge, with drivers needing to lift early and coast, a technique that might take some getting used to.

See Also
2026 Bathurst 12 Hour: Ultimate Guide to Australia's Premier Endurance Race

Despite the initial challenges, the 2026 F1 cars are set to bring a new level of excitement, with Ocon praising the instant acceleration and power on exit. The question remains: how will drivers adapt to the new energy management system and the potential for more thrilling overtaking maneuvers?

F1 2026: Drivers React to New Energy Management Challenges (2026)

References

Top Articles
Inside the Mets’ record Citi Field Revenue: Soto Salary, Attendance Surges, and MLB Economics
Cootie Catcher: The Hi-Fi Dreams of Canada’s Laptop Twee Pioneers
Can Weight Loss Help Psoriasis? What the Evidence Says
Latest Posts
Improving Mental Health Care for Youth in the Justice System | Global Learning Academy
Ravens Re-Sign Tyler Linderbaum? Latest Contract Talks & Free Agency News!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6769

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.