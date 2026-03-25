F1 2026: Drivers React to New Energy Management Challenges (2026)

Formula 1's 2026 energy management system is causing a stir among drivers, with some calling it 'annoying' and 'sad'. The new system, which introduces a near-50:50 split between combustion and electric energy, along with Overtake Mode and Boost Mode, is set to revolutionize the sport. But it's the energy management aspect that has drivers lifting early on straights, a phenomenon known as 'clipping'.

Oliver Bearman, a Haas driver, describes the energy management as 'annoying' and 'sad', feeling it's more than what they've been used to. Esteban Ocon, another driver, explains that the new machinery requires early lifting on straights, which might seem counter-intuitive but is actually quite natural once mastered. Ocon highlights the speed climb on straights as a surprising aspect, reaching 350km/h faster than expected.

The new power units have their perks, with Ocon impressed by the acceleration and top speed, thanks to electric deployment and reduced drag. However, the energy management system poses a challenge, with drivers needing to lift early and coast, a technique that might take some getting used to.

Despite the initial challenges, the 2026 F1 cars are set to bring a new level of excitement, with Ocon praising the instant acceleration and power on exit. The question remains: how will drivers adapt to the new energy management system and the potential for more thrilling overtaking maneuvers?