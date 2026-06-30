F1 2026 Canadian Grand Prix: Winners and Losers (2026)

Let's dive into the winners and losers of the thrilling 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, a race that offered more than just a championship swing.

The Rising Star vs. the Veteran

George Russell, a seasoned driver, faced a challenging weekend with a 43-point deficit due to a power unit issue. But what's intriguing is the performance of his young teammate, Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli, only 19, consistently outpaced Russell, especially on one of Russell's strongest circuits. This dynamic raises questions about the future of the Mercedes team and the potential shift in power within the team.

Hamilton's Resurgence

Lewis Hamilton, a legend in the sport, had a remarkable weekend. After a disappointing season, he found his groove again at the Montreal track, a place of past successes. His strategic pitstop and an impressive overtake on Max Verstappen showcased his relevance and fierce competitiveness. It's a reminder that Hamilton is still a force to be reckoned with.

McLaren's Mixed Bag

McLaren had a stellar weekend overall, but Sunday's race was a different story. The team made a critical mistake by choosing intermediates when the track wasn't wet enough. This was compounded by driver errors, leading to a disappointing result. It's a reminder that even the best teams can have off days.

Antonelli's Dominance

Kimi Antonelli's performance was nothing short of impressive. He not only secured the win but also outshone Russell, his more experienced teammate. The points swing is significant, but the real story is the dynamic shift within Mercedes. Antonelli's performance suggests a potential changing of the guard, a narrative that adds an exciting layer to the championship battle.

Leclerc's Disappointing Weekend

Charles Leclerc, usually a consistent performer, had a rare off-weekend. Struggling with brakes and tyres, he was overshadowed by his teammate, Hamilton. His frustration was evident, and his message to his engineer reflected the disappointment. It's a reminder that even the top drivers have their ups and downs.

Colapinto's Consistent Form

Franco Colapinto has been on a roll, improving his performance against his teammate, Pierre Gasly. His error-free weekend resulted in the best finish of his F1 career so far. It's a testament to his skill and a sign that he's a driver to watch out for.

Albon's Unlucky Streak

Alex Albon had a brutal weekend, starting with a collision with a groundhog that sent him into the wall. He then had a decent grand prix, only to be taken out by Oscar Piastri. It's a reminder that sometimes, no matter how skilled a driver is, luck plays a significant role.

Lawson's Resilience

Liam Lawson had a challenging weekend, missing most of Friday's running. But he bounced back, capitalizing on other drivers' misfortunes to secure a well-deserved seventh place. His resilience and ability to adapt to strategy bugs and tyre temperature struggles showcase his talent.

Williams' Salvaged Points

Carlos Sainz and the Williams team had a tough weekend, starting on the wrong tyre. But they managed to salvage two points, a significant win for a team in their position. It's a testament to their resilience and strategic thinking.

Audi's Misstep

Audi, despite having a strong package, made a critical mistake by starting on intermediates. Both drivers defended the decision, but it ultimately cost them points. It's a reminder that even the best teams can make mistakes, and sometimes, it's the little decisions that make a big difference.

Aston Martin's Frustrating Weekend

Aston Martin had a frustrating weekend, with their faster driver retiring due to a seat problem. It's a reminder that sometimes, it's not just about speed but also about reliability and race craft. Until they have a faster car, they need to focus on finishing races and capitalizing on others' misfortunes.

In conclusion, the Canadian Grand Prix offered more than just a championship swing. It showcased the rising stars, the veterans still in their prime, and the teams' strategic decisions that can make or break a race. It's a reminder that F1 is a sport of fine margins and that every decision, every lap, and every driver matters. Personally, I think it's these human elements that make F1 so captivating and unpredictable.