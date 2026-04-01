F1 2026 Barcelona Pre-Season Test: Day 4 Morning Results - Kimi Antonelli Dominates (2026)

The F1 pre-season testing in Barcelona is heating up, and day four delivered some thrilling results! But who's leading the pack?

Mercedes is on a roll, with young talent Kimi Antonelli showcasing his skills. He completed an impressive 90 laps, setting the fastest lap time of 1:17.081. A remarkable performance, but will it be enough to secure their position at the top?

Lewis Hamilton, returning to the track for Ferrari, also had a strong showing, covering nearly 90 laps. However, he couldn't quite match the pace of Antonelli. Is this a sign of things to come for the legendary driver?

Oscar Piastri in the McLaren and Liam Lawson for Racing Bulls also put in solid performances, with Sergio Perez in the Cadillac rounding out the morning's track time.

With limited cars on the circuit, the competition is fierce. But here's where it gets controversial—Aston Martin's Lance Stroll is set to join the action later today. Will he shake up the leaderboard? Stay tuned to find out!

As the pre-season continues, don't forget to catch up on all the latest F1 news. Join the RacingNews365 podcast with Ian Parkes and Nick Golding as they discuss the hot topics, including Max Verstappen's Red Bull loyalty and the challenges facing Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari. You can even watch the podcast episode by clicking the link provided.

And for the ultimate F1 fan experience, download the 2026 F1 calendar to ensure you never miss a race. It's easily accessible on your smartphone or PC, keeping you up-to-date with every twist and turn of the new season.

What are your predictions for the upcoming F1 season? Do you think Mercedes can maintain their momentum, or will another team steal the spotlight?