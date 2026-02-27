F1 2024: Are Mercedes & Ferrari Ahead of McLaren? Pre-Season Testing Analysis (2026)

The F1 testing season is already sparking intense rivalries, with McLaren admitting they're not the fastest!

As the dust settles from the initial pre-season Formula 1 tests in Bahrain, a clearer picture of the competitive landscape is beginning to emerge. McLaren's Team Principal, Andrea Stella, has openly acknowledged that during race simulations, both Mercedes and Ferrari demonstrated superior pace compared to his own team. He also anticipates Red Bull will be a significant contender.

The first few days of testing are often shrouded in a bit of mystery, with teams playing their cards close to their chests. However, as the cars clocked up more miles on Thursday and Friday, the usual suspects at the top – Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren – have solidified their positions as the likely leading pack.

Mercedes initially grabbed headlines with their early reliability during a shakedown in Barcelona. Meanwhile, Red Bull has been turning heads with what appears to be impressive energy deployment capabilities, especially considering their new role as a power unit manufacturer for the 2026 season. But don't count out Ferrari! While they might have been flying under the radar initially, they've now become a major talking point in the paddock.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Mercedes encountered some issues in the latter half of the Bahrain test, Ferrari managed to cover more distance, showcasing their resilience. Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton delivered rapid long-run performances on Thursday and Friday, respectively. According to McLaren's Stella, who previously worked for Ferrari, both his former employer and Mercedes appear to have a slight edge at this early stage.

Stella commented, "In terms of race pace, I can confirm that the race pace of Ferrari looks pretty competitive. In the simulation that Hamilton did, and then there was at the same time one from [Andrea Kimi] Antonelli and one from Oscar [Piastri]. I think Antonelli and Hamilton were quicker than us in the race simulation. I would say that the one from Charles [on Thursday's] was quite competitive and at the same level as today's simulations."

He added a word of caution, "I just invite everyone to just be careful looking too much into what we see in testing. However, in terms of early indications from a competitiveness point of view, I think definitely [you can] put Ferrari and Mercedes at the top of the list."

And this is the part most people miss... Stella also believes Red Bull is "very well equipped," suggesting that none of the traditional top four teams have fundamentally missed the mark. Despite urging the FIA to implement three key adjustments to enhance both safety and the on-track spectacle for the season opener in Melbourne, Stella remains confident that the Australian Grand Prix will be won by the team with the most well-rounded package, rather than being solely dictated by the complex demands of the new hybrid power units.

He elaborated on the intricacies of driving with these new power units: "At times you have to do some counterintuitive things from a driving point of view to maximise the exploitation of the power unit and therefore achieve the fastest lap time. Sometimes drivers will have to lift and coast in qualifying before braking, which is not necessarily how they've been driving so far in their motorsport career. Or in some high-speed corners you may want to harvest a bit rather than trying to do the corner flat out."

However, he stressed that these driving nuances don't drastically alter the fundamental requirements for the car's chassis. "This doesn't change much in terms of chassis requirements. You still want to have a chassis that delivers as much downforce as possible because you still want to go as fast as possible in the corners. This doesn't change the fact that the fastest car in Melbourne will be the car that will have the best aerodynamic efficiency. The fastest car in Melbourne will be the one that has the best downforce, will be fastest in the corners, and has a power unit that is obviously competitive from an internal combustion engine power and also from a harvesting and power deployment point of view. So it goes back to the fact that this is a complex Formula 1, but I think we will get used to it."

What are your thoughts on this early pecking order? Do you agree with Stella's assessment, or do you think other teams might surprise us? Let us know in the comments below!