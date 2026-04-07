Eylandt Puck Review: A Lug-less Everyday Watch with Smooth Sweep (2026)

Tired of the same old watch designs? Prepare to be captivated by the Eylandt Puck – a watch that dares to be different with its sleek, lug-less design and a mesmerizingly smooth seconds sweep. But is this unique design enough to stand out in a crowded market? Let's dive in and explore what makes the Puck tick.

Eylandt, a brand under the Hemel umbrella, embraces its New York roots. Hemel, as a microbrand, often evokes a sense of place. They proudly identify as a New York-area company, specifically based on Long Island (Nassau County, practically a stone's throw from Manhattan). What's fascinating is that the founder's background isn't traditional watchmaking; it's design and branding. This design-first approach clearly influences the Eylandt aesthetic.

The origin story is refreshingly simple. Marvin Menke initially ran Hemel as a design consultancy. The very first Hemel watches were conceived as client appreciation gifts. It only blossomed into a full-fledged watch project when those around him encouraged him to take it beyond the realm of holiday presents. Eylandt, operating under the Hemel umbrella, is positioned as the more direct and specs-focused brand, boasting "no-nonsense" pricing. Even the name is a subtle homage to its home – "Eylandt" is presented as the Dutch word for "island," a clear reference to Long Island.

This context makes understanding the latest Eylandt release, the Puck, much easier. The Puck is a 40mm lug-less watch, almost perfectly round, prioritized by its silhouette. It's essentially a clean, lug-free steel disc with the strap cleverly tucked underneath, maintaining a relatively slim profile at 11mm. It's powered by a Japanese VH31 quartz movement, chosen specifically for its smoother, almost gliding seconds hand. The core idea? To deliver an everyday, tool-inspired watch with a level of visual sophistication rarely seen in the sub-$200 price range.

The case is where the Puck truly shines. A lug-less watch is all about proportions – too thick, and it resembles a hockey puck; too wide, and it's dominated by the bezel. That's why the 11mm thickness is just as crucial as the 40mm diameter. The way the strap disappears under the case creates the illusion of the watch sitting "shorter" on the wrist compared to a watch with protruding lugs of the same diameter. Eylandt complements this disc-like profile with a rotating coin-edge bezel. It's a 120-click bezel, designed for timing tasks, and features a small, raised, lumed pip at the bezel's edge. But here's where it gets controversial... some might find the coin-edge bezel too "busy" for such a minimalist design. What do you think?

The finishing is described as purposeful rather than luxurious: brushed surfaces where you'd expect them for everyday wear, contrasted by polished surfaces that catch the light and prevent the case from looking too flat. The crown is subtly positioned at 4 o'clock. The watch features a flat sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating for enhanced legibility and its screw-down caseback, engraved with the brand's logo, adds to its durability. The entire package boasts a water resistance rating of 100 meters, making it suitable for everyday splashes and brief immersion. (However, remember that water resistance is always conditional, so avoid exposing it to extreme conditions).

But the dial is where the Puck truly comes alive. Forget simply a case study, the Eylandt presents the range as four distinct variations, each drawing inspiration from familiar archetypes: field, maritime, motorsport, and aviation. However, a more practical way to view them is as graphic design experiments executed within the same physical framework. There's a consistent design language throughout the collection (the case, the bezel feel, the recurring bright accent color), but each dial drastically changes the watch's overall mood.

The Avenger is the most legible "field" watch of the quartet. It features a black base with a prominent outer minute track and an inner 24-hour scale, complemented by oversized numerals that add a touch of playfulness. A crosshair at the center reinforces the instrument vibe, and an orange seconds hand with an arrow tip adds a pop of color. Lume is applied to the hands and indices for low-light visibility.

The Navigator firmly resides in the aviation realm. The triangle-at-12 marker, a classic aviation design cue, is present, and the layout is optimized for high contrast and quick readability. The most telling detail is the dial text: "Electronic" is boldly printed. The numerals are clean and contemporary, and the orange seconds hand ties it to the rest of the collection. And this is the part most people miss... the "Electronic" text is a subtle nod to vintage aviation instruments, but some might find it a bit too literal or even ironic, given the watch's quartz movement.

The Radio Room is arguably the standout of the bunch. It transforms the concept of maritime communication references into a bold, segmented dial that resembles a piece of functional signage. It features high-contrast Arabic numerals over a white base, with salmon and orange wedges radiating from the center. The "Radio Room" label is prominently printed on the dial, serving as a literal thematic anchor, while an inner 24-hour scale adds another layer of information. The dial itself is fully lumed – not just the hands and plots, but the entire face glows in the dark!

If the Radio Room is graphic in a crisp, almost institutional way, the Snelway embraces motorsport cues with a healthy dose of cheekiness. The bezel features a full checkerboard pattern, and the dial is divided into blocks of color – a sky-blue field over a bright orange segment, separated by a thin white band and centered around a star motif. It also features applied indices and angular hands, adding depth and visual interest.

The movement choice is, quietly, one of the most revealing decisions. Inside ticks Seiko's VH31 quartz calibre, which Eylandt describes as having a sweep seconds display that ticks four times per second. While not a true mechanical sweep, it creates a much smoother visual effect than a traditional quartz tick. This provides a satisfying visual experience that mimics the smoothness of an automatic movement without the higher price tag.

Across the range, Eylandt maintains consistency with the straps: Italian leather straps with bold contrast stitching and a signed brushed buckle. The darker, more utilitarian-looking models are paired with black leather, while the brighter dials are complemented by walnut brown leather.

The Puck appears to be a deliberate attempt to introduce a more thoughtful industrial design silhouette and bolder dial graphics into a price range that often defaults to either disposable novelty or overly familiar homage designs. Whether you're drawn to the honest "Electronic" branding, the full-lume theatrics of the Radio Room, or the checkered bravado of the Snelway, the underlying message remains the same: the case serves as the canvas, and the dial is where Eylandt showcases its creativity. The Eylandt Puck seems to aim for a unique blend of affordability and design-forward thinking.

Eylandt Puck pricing & availability

The Eylandt Puck is available now directly from Hemel’s e-shop. Price: US$200

Brand Eylandt by Hemel

Model The Puck

Case Dimensions 40mm (D) x 11mm (T)

Case Material 316L stainless steel

Water Resistance 100 meters

Crystal(s) Sapphire front

Dial Black or multi-coloured

Lug Width 20mm

Bracelet Black or walnut-brown Italian genuine leather strap

Movement Seiko VH31, quartz with smooth seconds sweep

Functions Hours, minutes, seconds, unidirectional timing bezel

Availability Available now

Price US$200

So, what do you think? Does the Eylandt Puck's unique design and affordable price point make it a winner? Which dial variation is your favorite, and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below!