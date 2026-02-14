Extreme Heatwave Hits Australia: Black Summer Temperatures Return (2026)

Australia's southeast is gearing up for a scorcher, with meteorologists predicting a heatwave that could rival the infamous Black Summer of 2019-2020. But this time, it's not just the heat that's concerning; it's the potential impact on an already fire-prone region.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Warning:

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-40s Celsius in several regions, including Port Pirie (45°C on Wednesday), Mildura, Swan Hill, and Renmark (44°C on Wednesday), and various towns in the Latrobe Valley, Albury Wodonga, Bendigo, and more. Even coastal cities like Geelong and Melbourne won't escape the heat, with forecasts of 40°C and 38°C, respectively.

And it's not just the daytime heat that's an issue. Senior meteorologist Simon Timke warns that overnight temperatures will also be unusually high, offering little respite from the scorching conditions until Saturday.

Fire Authorities on High Alert:

The heatwave has prompted the Country Fire Authority to issue a total fire ban in northern Victoria, covering several municipalities. CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan urges residents to adhere to the strict conditions, as the extreme weather will make fire containment challenging.

Grassfire Risks and Harvest Concerns:

Adding to the worry is the late harvest in central and northern Victoria, which increases the fire risk, especially in areas where grasslands meet residential zones. CFA officials are pleading with farmers to postpone harvest activities during the heatwave.

Transport Disruptions:

The heat will also affect transportation, with V/Line trains reducing speeds to prevent damage to tracks, leading to potential delays.

Controversial Timing: But here's where it gets controversial. With the Black Summer still fresh in memory, many are questioning the preparedness for such extreme weather. Are the fire bans enough? How will the ongoing grassfire risks be managed?

As the week progresses, the heatwave's impact will become clearer. Friday's conditions remain unpredictable, keeping firefighters and residents alike on edge. Will history repeat itself, or will the region emerge unscathed? The coming days will tell.