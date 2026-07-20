Extreme Heat Wave: How to Keep Your AC Running and Stay Cool! (2026)

The relentless heatwave gripping Wisconsin has exposed a critical vulnerability in our infrastructure: the strain on air conditioning units. As temperatures soar, these essential cooling systems are pushed to their limits, leading to unexpected closures and disruptions in public spaces.

One such instance occurred at Madison's Sequoya Library, where a cooling system failure forced an early closure, leaving hundreds of people without access to a much-needed refuge from the heat. This incident highlights the reliance many vulnerable populations have on public facilities during extreme weather conditions.

The Impact on Vulnerable Communities

The closure of the Sequoya Library, though temporary, underscores the broader implications of AC failures. For vulnerable individuals who depend on libraries and other public spaces for cooling, electricity, and essential services like restrooms and Wi-Fi, such disruptions can be particularly challenging.

Mark Benno, the library's Facilities Manager, emphasizes the importance of keeping these spaces open, not just for cooling but for the array of services they provide.

The Surge in AC Repairs

The extreme heat has also led to a significant increase in demand for AC repairs. Bruce Perkins, co-owner of Harker Heating and Cooling, reports a 30% surge in calls compared to a typical week. His technicians are working tirelessly, often through holiday weekends, to address the backlog of repair requests.

The challenge is twofold: not only are there more calls, but the extreme weather conditions make it difficult for technicians to respond promptly.

Preventative Measures and Community Support

Perkins offers a simple yet effective tip to help maintain AC units during heatwaves: regularly checking air filters. This small action can go a long way in ensuring the longevity and efficiency of cooling systems.

Additionally, with libraries closed for the Fourth of July, alternative options like the Beacon on East Washington Avenue are being promoted to provide cooling relief to those in need.

A Broader Perspective

The recent events in Wisconsin serve as a reminder of the interconnectedness of our infrastructure and the impact of extreme weather on vulnerable communities. As climate change continues to bring more frequent and intense heatwaves, it's crucial to consider the resilience of our cooling systems and the support networks available to those most affected.

In my opinion, this issue highlights the need for innovative solutions and community collaboration to ensure that everyone has access to cooling and essential services during extreme weather events.