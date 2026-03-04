Extreme Fire Danger Returns to Victoria: Heatwave and High Winds (2026)

Victorians brace for another scorcher as fire danger looms

Melburnians and those across Victoria are being urged to stay vigilant as the state braces for a fiery weekend. With temperatures soaring to 32 degrees in Melbourne and a high chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, the mercury is set to rise even higher in the north, reaching a scorching 40 degrees in Mildura. The South-West and East Gippsland Fire Districts are the only regions where fire danger will be rated high, rather than extreme, tomorrow, but the rest of the state is still in for a fiery day.

The extreme fire danger rating will be in place across most of Victoria, with warm conditions and north-westerly winds expected before a gusty south-westerly change. A band of rain is also expected to pass over the state in the afternoon and evening, bringing a few millimetres of rain to most parts. However, the north-east district is already under a total fire ban today due to hot and very dry conditions combined with moderate westerly winds.

The authorities are set to comment on tomorrow's fire danger in a press conference at 2.30 pm today.

