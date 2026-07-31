Exposing Thomas Kerr's Fearmongering Tactics in Glasgow (2026)

The Dangerous Game of Political Fearmongering: A Glasgow Case Study

There’s something deeply unsettling about the way politicians weaponize fear to score points. It’s a tactic as old as politics itself, but in the age of social media, it’s become a high-stakes game of manipulation. Take the recent case of Thomas Kerr, Reform UK’s deputy Scottish leader, whose ‘walkabout’ in Glasgow has sparked outrage. Personally, I think this isn’t just about one politician’s actions—it’s a symptom of a broader, more troubling trend in modern politics.

The Walkabout That Wasn’t



Kerr’s 30-minute stroll through Glasgow’s city centre was billed as a fact-finding mission, but what it really revealed was a masterclass in how to stoke division. He claimed to have witnessed drug deals, alcohol abuse, and intimidating behavior, all within a short timeframe. What makes this particularly fascinating is how he framed these observations. By linking these scenes to migration and ‘lawlessness,’ Kerr wasn’t just reporting—he was narrating a story of fear.

Here’s the thing: there’s no concrete evidence to back up his claims. The video he posted shows people—mostly non-white—standing or sitting in groups, and an overflowing bin. One thing that immediately stands out is how ordinary these scenes are. Yet, Kerr’s narrative transforms them into symbols of chaos. This raises a deeper question: are we so primed to fear ‘the other’ that we’ll accept any story that confirms our biases?

The Power of Imagery



A detail that I find especially interesting is the image Kerr included in his press release. It shows two young non-white men standing against a wall, their faces blurred. There’s nothing inherently suspicious about the photo, yet its inclusion feels deliberate. What this really suggests is that fearmongering doesn’t always rely on facts—it thrives on implication. By pairing this image with his narrative, Kerr is inviting us to fill in the blanks with our own fears.

From my perspective, this is a dangerous game. It’s not just about misrepresenting Glasgow; it’s about perpetuating harmful stereotypes. What many people don’t realize is that this kind of rhetoric doesn’t just target individuals—it erodes trust in entire communities. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just politics; it’s psychological manipulation.

The Broader Implications



Kerr’s actions aren’t isolated. They’re part of a larger pattern in right-wing politics, where fear is used as a tool to rally support. The SNP and Scottish Greens have called him out for ‘sickening fearmongering,’ but this goes beyond party lines. What’s truly alarming is how this tactic distracts from real issues. Glasgow faces serious challenges—housing, poverty, substance misuse—yet Kerr’s focus is on creating a narrative of danger rather than offering solutions.

In my opinion, this is a missed opportunity. As Iris Duane, Glasgow MSP, pointed out, real change requires engagement, not grandstanding. Kerr’s ‘walkabout’ feels more like a reality TV stunt than a genuine effort to address the city’s problems. What this really highlights is the disconnect between political theater and meaningful action.

The Future of Fear-Based Politics



So, where does this leave us? If politicians like Kerr continue to rely on fear as their primary currency, we risk normalizing division. Personally, I think this is a slippery slope. Once fear becomes the default mode of political communication, it’s hard to reverse. But there’s also a glimmer of hope. The backlash against Kerr shows that people are increasingly skeptical of these tactics.

What this really suggests is that the public is waking up to the manipulation. Maybe, just maybe, we’re reaching a tipping point where fearmongering stops being effective. But to get there, we need to demand more from our leaders. We need solutions, not scare tactics.

Final Thoughts



Thomas Kerr’s ‘walkabout’ isn’t just a story about one politician’s actions—it’s a reflection of how fear is used to shape our perceptions. From my perspective, this is a wake-up call. We need to be more critical of the narratives we’re fed and more vocal about the kind of politics we want. Glasgow’s challenges are real, but they won’t be solved by pointing fingers or stoking fear.

If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about Glasgow—it’s about the kind of society we want to build. Do we want one where fear divides us, or one where empathy and action bring us together? Personally, I know which one I’d choose.