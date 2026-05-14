Exploring Ukrainian Christmas Traditions: A Culinary Journey (2026)

A Culinary Revolution: Ukrainians Rediscovering Their Holiday Traditions

In the former Soviet republics, New Year's Eve is a grand celebration, a legacy of the anti-religious Soviet era. For many, it's the main event, a tradition carried over from a time when Christmas was suppressed. But today, a culinary revolution is underway, led by Ukrainian chefs like Mykola Yudin, who are reclaiming their cultural heritage and embracing traditional dishes.

A Taste of Home: Rediscovering Ukrainian Christmas

Imagine a sweet, warm porridge, a blend of pearled barley, berries, nuts, and stewed dried fruit. This is kutia, a staple on Ukrainian Christmas tables. It's a dish that embodies the rich cultural heritage of Ukraine, a far cry from the bland, Soviet-era cuisine.

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But here's where it gets controversial: many Ukrainians are moving away from the Soviet-influenced dishes, like the famous "Herring Under a Fur Coat" (shuba) and Olivier salad, which rely heavily on mayonnaise. Instead, they're embracing their roots and celebrating Christmas with traditional, natural ingredients.

Mykola Yudin, head chef at Ruta in Washington, D.C., is at the forefront of this movement. He grew up in Donetsk, Ukraine, and witnessed the Russian invasion firsthand. Now, he's on a mission to renew Ukraine's rich culinary culture.

"A lot of Ukrainian chefs are discovering our old culture and trying to bring it back to life," Yudin explains. "We're amazed by the natural ingredients our ancestors used, like almond flour and vanilla."

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Kutia: A Centerpiece of Ukrainian Christmas

Kutia is more than just a dish; it's a symbol of Ukrainian Christmas. Mixed into the porridge is uzvar, a punch of boiled dried fruits, which also serves as a separate drink during the meal. This recipe is a cherished family tradition, passed down from Yudin's grandmother.

And this is the part most people miss: uzvar is not just a drink; it's a representation of the Ukrainian spirit, a reminder of the country's rich history and culture.

A Chef's Journey: From Donetsk to Washington, D.C.

Yudin's journey is a testament to the resilience of the Ukrainian people. He fled Donetsk when pro-Russian separatists took over, then moved to Kyiv, only to be displaced again by Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. Now, he's in the U.S., representing Ukraine in culinary competitions and winning awards for his black currant liqueur.

"Ukrainians are always open to compromises," Yudin says. "Our culture and territory are important, but our people come first."

As the new year approaches, Yudin and his colleagues at Ruta celebrate with food that tastes like home, a reminder of the traditions and culture they hold dear.

Exploring Ukrainian Christmas Traditions: A Culinary Journey (2026)

References

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