Exploring Mexico City's Vibrant Paseo de la Reforma: A Dog's Day Out (2026)

Imagine a bustling metropolis transforming into a pedestrian paradise, where a four-legged friend on wheels becomes the unexpected star! This isn't a scene from a movie, but a vibrant reality unfolding every Sunday on Mexico City's grandest avenue.

Welcome to "Far-Flung Postcards," a special series where NPR's international team shares captivating glimpses into their global experiences. This week, we're whisked away to Mexico City, a place that truly comes alive when its most vital artery, the Paseo de la Reforma, is surrendered to the people. Every Sunday, this iconic boulevard, usually teeming with cars, becomes a car-free zone, opening its doors to an astonishing 100,000-plus individuals who embrace it with bikes, skates, and rollerblades.

This weekly transformation is more than just a traffic closure; it's a cherished ritual, a personal favorite for its incredible ability to showcase the sheer scale and incredible diversity of this sprawling capital. It's a canvas where the city's soul is painted in motion.

What wonders can you witness? You might spot clown troupes creating laughter, or groups of "vatos" (a term often used to refer to guys or dudes) cruising on stylish lowrider bikes. Families pedal together, dedicated runners push their limits, and even elderly ladies find their rhythm, dancing to Zumba in the imposing shadow of the Angel of Independence statue. It's a magnificent, unadulterated display of the city and its myriad communities.

And this is the part most people miss... Last weekend, amidst this vibrant spectacle, a truly heartwarming sight emerged: Benji, an 8-year-old pup who has been a regular passenger in his owner's bike basket for the past two years. And in a testament to his good nature and perhaps his owner's impeccable taste, this adorable canine companion always sports a helmet and stylish sunglasses, making him an instant, unforgettable celebrity on the Reforma.

But here's where it gets controversial... While the image of Benji is undeniably charming, some might argue that prioritizing animal comfort and safety in such public, active settings is paramount. Is it simply a cute accessory, or a genuine nod to responsible pet ownership in a unique urban environment? What do you think? Does Benji's ensemble spark joy or raise questions for you?

Let us know in the comments below – we'd love to hear your thoughts!