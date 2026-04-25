Exploring FanGraphs Lab: New Data Visualization Tools for Baseball Fans (2026)

Get ready to dive into the exciting world of baseball analytics with FanGraphs Lab! This new feature is a treasure trove for baseball enthusiasts and data lovers alike. But here's the catch: it's a beta test, and your feedback is crucial!

FanGraphs Lab is all about exploring and visualizing baseball data in innovative ways. Let's explore some of its unique tools and the insights they offer.

PitchingBot Visualizer: Unveiling the Secrets of Pitch Command

The PitchingBot Visualizer lets you delve into a pitcher's performance like never before. You can analyze pitch location, outcomes, and characteristics for any pitcher. For instance, let's look at Cole Ragans' command last year. A 'danger miss' is a pitch with low command and stuff scores, essentially a juicy offering to batters. Ragans' performance in this area is below average. However, he fares better with 'waste misses,' which are low-rated pitches outside the strike zone. The tool also highlights 'squandered' pitches, those with good command and stuff ratings but outside the zone. All these factors contribute to a pitcher's overall command score.

With this tool, you can compare players' tendencies with different pitches and counts. For example, Nestor Cortes had a high HR/9 last year, but it wasn't due to throwing meatballs. On the other hand, Anthony Molina's high HR/9 was partly because of a higher-than-average danger miss rate, especially with his fastball and slider.

Pitching Heat Maps: Visualizing Performance

Pitching heat maps offer a visual representation of how pitchers or hitters perform in various situations. You can control the view, whether grid-based or contoured, to understand performance against different handedness. For instance, Bobby Witt's ISO/BIP heat map against right-handed pitchers shows two clear red spots, indicating areas where he tends to hammer the ball.

Comparing these heat maps with swing rate maps provides an intriguing perspective on plate discipline. It raises questions like: How often do hitters swing in the 'hot zones' versus the 'cold zones'? This tool offers a wealth of options to explore and analyze.

Squared-Up Explorer: Uncovering Optimal Launch Angles

The Squared-Up Explorer is a unique tool that visualizes a batter's ability to square the ball up at different launch angles. For instance, Maikel Garcia's curve shows he squares up balls at a high rate compared to Bobby Witt Jr. or Vinnie Pasquantino. The tool also allows you to overlay multiple players to compare their performance at different launch angles.

Adding more layers, such as average launch speeds and outcomes, could enhance this tool further. Currently, it provides coordinates and a '% of balls' metric, but the meaning of the latter is unclear. Isolating home runs, doubles, and fly outs on the coordinate plane could be an exciting addition, though it might require a separate tool.

Hot Streak Tool: Mapping Team Performance Over Time

The Hot Streak tool lets you map your team's performance over time. You can select the top nine hitters, all players, or any subset, and visualize their daily wRC+ over a chosen time period. For example, here's a look at a 3-10 stretch from the beginning of June last season.

The tool's analysis feature, which denotes players with a 'beefy arm' as carrying the team, seems a bit off. However, it does highlight Michael Massey as the weak link, which aligns with his limited playing time. You can switch to a line graph version and analyze OPS, AVG, OBP, SLG, K%, or BB% instead of wRC+.

Your Turn: Beta Testing and Feedback

FanGraphs Lab is currently in beta, and your feedback is invaluable. Rate the tools, report bugs, and suggest features. If you have ideas for visualizing baseball data, now's the time to share them! Playing around with these tools and providing feedback will ensure the continued development of this exciting platform. Don't let your voice go unheard; your input could shape the future of baseball analytics!

So, what are your thoughts? Are you excited about the potential of these tools? Do you have any suggestions for improvements or additional features? Let's discuss in the comments!