Explore New MagicBand+ Designs: Cinderella Castle, Disney Mom & Dad! (2026)

Get ready for a magical adventure with the new MagicBand+ designs, featuring iconic Disney symbols and characters! These innovative bands are a step up from the regular MagicBands, offering a whole new level of interactivity and personalization.

The MagicBand+ collection includes designs inspired by Cinderella Castle, Disney Mom, and Disney Dad, and they're now available online at the Disney Store. But here's where it gets exciting: these bands aren't just stylish accessories; they're your key to an enhanced Disney experience.

The Cinderella Castle MagicBand+ is a stunning white and blue ombre band with a unique illustration of the iconic castle and the Walt Disney World logo. Its tappable icon showcases the castle's distinctive line art, making it a true collector's item. And if you're a fan of Minnie Mouse, the Disney Mom MagicBand+ is a must-have. With a red strap featuring Minnie and a bow pattern, it's a stylish way to show your Disney pride. For Mickey Mouse fans, the Disney Dad MagicBand+ is a perfect choice, with a blue strap sporting Mickey's iconic ear hat pattern and a fun ear hat icon on the tappable icon.

But the magic doesn't stop there. MagicBand+ takes your Disney vacation to the next level with full-spectrum color-changing lights and vibrations that interact with select nighttime spectaculars. Imagine your band lighting up in sync with the fireworks display! And with Bluetooth connectivity, you can customize and manage your band through the My Disney Experience app or the Disneyland app.

And this is the part most people miss: if you have a MagicBand+ for Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, you can use it as a DisneyBand+ on your Disney cruise! Now that's a versatile accessory.

So, are you ready to add some magic to your Disney vacation? These new MagicBand+ designs are a fun and functional way to enhance your experience. Will you be sporting one of these bands on your next trip? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned for more Disney magic, and happy adventures!