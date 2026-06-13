Explore a 'James Bond-style' WW2 Power Station for Sale! (2026)

Uncover the hidden gem of history and architecture with this unique property up for grabs! A former World War II power station, reminiscent of James Bond's era, is now available for sale. This building, with its thick walls and blast-resistant design, whispers tales of wartime resilience and offers a rare glimpse into the past. But here's where it gets intriguing - the property is already approved for transformation into a five-bedroom home. Moveli, the listing agent, highlights the building's robust brickwork, up to 13 inches thick, which was built to withstand blasts, a feature that sets it apart from the ordinary. This former powerhouse was once part of the RAF Honiley complex, a fighter and training station during the war, where iconic aircraft like Spitfires, Hurricanes, and Mosquitos took flight. The agent explains that the structure's blast-resistant design was a strategic choice, making it an exceptional find for those seeking a piece of history with a twist. So, are you ready to embark on a journey through time and own a piece of wartime legacy? This property is not just a home; it's a story waiting to be lived. But be quick, as this unique opportunity won't last forever! And this is the part most people miss - the potential for a home with a difference. Will you be the one to bring this piece of history back to life? We invite you to share your thoughts and interpretations in the comments below. What do you think about this controversial yet captivating property?