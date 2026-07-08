Experience the Thrill: Speed Trap Racing, Lakewood's New Racing Sim Venue (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling new addition to the region's entertainment scene with the upcoming opening of Speed Trap Racing in Lakewood. This innovative venue, the brainchild of Andrew Almenar, promises an immersive racing experience like no other.

The Visionary Behind the Wheel

Andrew Almenar, a passionate motorsports enthusiast, has dedicated years to bringing this concept to life. He believes that racing simulators offer an unparalleled path to experiencing the thrill of motorsports, and he's right!

A Step Beyond the Arcade

Speed Trap Racing is not your typical arcade. It boasts state-of-the-art racing rigs designed to replicate the real deal. From the bucket seats to the G-Force seats and 'butt kickers,' every element is designed to make you feel like you're behind the wheel of a racecar. The wraparound screens and sound system complete the immersive experience, allowing you to hear the roar of the crowd and feel the adrenaline rush.

A Social Spectacle

What makes Speed Trap Racing truly unique is its focus on creating a social atmosphere. Almenar understands that spectating can be just as enjoyable as participating. The venue encourages friendly competition, whether you're racing against your buddies or simply enjoying the thrill of the race from the sidelines.

The Unexpected Car Choices

One intriguing aspect is the variety of car choices available. While you might expect high-end sports cars, the most popular options are surprisingly more down-to-earth, like Mazda Miatas and even vintage Jettas. This speaks to the venue's ability to cater to a wide range of racing enthusiasts, from casual fans to professional drivers looking to refine their skills.

A Culinary Pit Stop

Speed Trap Racing doesn't just offer an exhilarating racing experience; it also promises a culinary journey. Almenar has collaborated with Kenny Kuhn from the Swinging Door to craft a menu that's as satisfying as the racing action. From smash burgers with creative names like the Pole Position and the Daytona 500 to pub favorites like wings and loaded nachos, the food is sure to be a hit.

Preserving History

Almenar's respect for the venue's history is evident in his decision to retain many of the original elements, including the iconic Bud's White Door Liquor sign. This attention to detail adds a layer of nostalgia to the modern racing experience.

A New Era of Entertainment

Speed Trap Racing represents a fusion of technology, sports, and social interaction. It's a testament to the evolving nature of entertainment, offering an experience that's both cutting-edge and nostalgic. As we eagerly await its opening, one thing is certain: Speed Trap Racing is set to become a destination for thrill-seekers and racing enthusiasts alike, offering an unforgettable experience that blends the excitement of the track with the comfort of a local hangout.