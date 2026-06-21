Expanding Surgical Access Globally: Nurse Anaesthesia with Dr. Richard Henker (2026)

Uncover the crucial role of nurse anaesthetists in revolutionizing surgical care globally. Limited anaesthesia capacity is a critical barrier to life-saving surgery in low-resource settings, and Dr. Richard Henker, a Professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, is here to shed light on this issue. Join us for an insightful discussion with Dr. Henker, who has dedicated his career to global anaesthesia education and health systems strengthening.

But here's where it gets controversial... Many low- and middle-income countries fall far below global surgical access benchmarks. For instance, countries like Lao PDR perform approximately 600 surgical procedures per 100,000 population, compared to over 10,000 procedures per 100,000 population in high-income countries. However, nurse anaesthetists, as advanced practice nurses, are essential to expanding access to surgical, obstetric, and trauma care, particularly in settings with severe shortages of anaesthesia providers.

Dr. Henker invites questions on the following topics:

The critical role of nurse anaesthetists in expanding surgical, obstetric, and trauma care

The direct impact of limited anaesthesia capacity on access to cesarean delivery

The environmental footprint of anaesthesia care in low-resource settings

And this is the part most people miss... Nurse anaesthetists often deliver anaesthesia care with a smaller environmental footprint, relying on low-flow techniques, regional anaesthesia, and efficient resource use. These approaches can be adopted by high-income health systems to reduce the climate impact of anaesthesia while expanding access to essential care.

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with Dr. Henker and learn more about the fascinating world of nurse anaesthesia. Add your question in the comments below, join live and contribute with questions and chat, or watch the recording and join the discussion. Together, let's explore the potential of nurse anaesthetists in transforming surgical care globally.