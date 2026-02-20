Exeter Chiefs vs Bristol Bears: Luatua & Ibitoye Return! | Gallagher Prem R10 Preview (2026)

Exciting updates ahead! As the Bristol Bears gear up to face the Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park this Saturday, rugby fans have reason to be thrilled. Both Steven Luatua and Gabriel Ibitoye are making their much-anticipated returns from injury, bringing fresh energy to the team in this crucial Gallagher Premiership Round 10 matchup (kickoff at 3 PM, available live on Discovery+).

In what promises to be a gripping contest between the third and fourth placed teams, centurion Luatua steps into the blindside flanker role for his first game since October. Meanwhile, Ibitoye, who has been on the sidelines since the Bears' opening round win against Leicester Tigers, is listed among the substitutes this time.

These two players are part of three changes that Head Coach Pat Lam has made to the squad, as the Bears aim for their fifth consecutive league victory. Matias Moroni, an experienced international from Argentina, joins the midfield alongside Benhard Janse van Rensburg, enhancing the Bears' offensive capabilities.

The back row will see captain Fitz Harding and Fijian international Viliame Mata partnering with Luatua, while the front row features local favorites Ellis Genge and George Kloska, positioned on either side of hooker Gabriel Oghre.

As for the bench, Academy tighthead Jimmy Halliwell continues to earn his place, and Joe Owen—who recently secured a new long-term contract—is also included. Fans can look forward to seeing international stars Kieran Marmion and Santiago Grondona come off the bench to potentially make a significant impact.

Here’s how the Bristol Bears are set to line up against the Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park this Saturday:

- 15. Louis Rees-Zammit (10 appearances)

- 14. Noah Heward (35 appearances)

- 13. Matias Moroni (6 appearances)

- 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg (63 appearances)

- 11. Kalaveti Ravouvou (45 appearances)

- 10. Tom Jordan (12 appearances)

- 9. Harry Randall (153 appearances)

- 1. Ellis Genge (70 appearances)

- 2. Gabriel Oghre (56 appearances)

- 3. George Kloska (75 appearances)

- 4. Pedro Rubiolo (13 appearances)

- 5. Joe Batley (88 appearances)

- 6. Steven Luatua (156 appearances)

- 7. Fitz Harding (c) (111 appearances)

- 8. Viliame Mata (29 appearances)

Substitutes:

- 16. Harry Thacker (148 appearances)

- 17. Max Lahiff (118 appearances)

- 18. Jimmy Halliwell (20 appearances)

- 19. Joe Owen (51 appearances)

- 20. Santiago Grondona (25 appearances)

- 21. Kieran Marmion (65 appearances)

- 22. James Williams (65 appearances)

- 23. Gabriel Ibitoye (61 appearances)

Not Available: Will Capon, Jake Woolmore, Lovejoy Chawatama, Paddy Pearce, Kenzie Jenkins, Kofi Cripps, AJ MacGinty, Toby Baker, Joe Jenkins, Aidan Boshoff, Josh Carrington.

As we eagerly anticipate this match, will the return of Luatua and Ibitoye spark a winning streak for the Bears? What are your predictions for this high-stakes clash? Share your thoughts!