Exeter Chiefs' Dramatic Comeback vs Bath: Rob Baxter's Post-Match Analysis | Prem Rugby Highlights (2026)

Exeter Chiefs fans, brace yourselves! This isn't just another rugby report; it's a testament to resilience, growth, and the raw potential simmering within your team. Despite a heart-wrenching last-minute loss against Bath (33-26), Exeter's Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, sees a silver lining – a clear indication of the strides they've made this season. But is he right to be so optimistic after such a close defeat?

Remember last season? Exeter scraped by, finishing a dismal second-from-bottom. A far cry from their current form. This year, they're sitting pretty in third place, boasting six wins and only two losses in nine matches. They're breathing down the necks of leaders Northampton (four points ahead) and Bath (two points ahead). Quite the turnaround, wouldn't you agree?

"At the start of the season, if someone had said we'd be disappointed with two points away at Bath in a top-four clash, you'd take that every single time," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon. This sentiment encapsulates the remarkable shift in expectations and performance within the Exeter camp. They're not just competing; they're expecting to compete.

Baxter emphasizes that this team is on an upward trajectory. "We are a team that's growing… we're the right age range, we're getting experience into players." He specifically highlighted Bachuki Tchumbadze, for whom the Bath game marked only his fifth professional appearance. "There's a lot to come from these guys, and I'm really enjoying working with them." This speaks to a long-term vision, a commitment to nurturing talent and building a sustainable winning culture.

But here's where it gets controversial... The match took a dramatic turn early on when young Exeter winger Campbell Ridl received a red card just two minutes into the second half for a dangerous challenge on Henry Arundell. The hosts capitalized, racking up four tries and a commanding 26-0 lead while Exeter were down a man. It looked like game over.

And this is the part most people miss... Exeter, showing incredible grit and determination, mounted an epic comeback, leveling the scores in the final five minutes. It was a display of character that underscores Baxter's belief in his team's potential.

Baxter acknowledges that the red card was a turning point, but insists it shouldn't overshadow the positives. "Actually, we can work from this in a lot of positive ways." He points to the valuable lessons learned about managing yellow card situations and set-piece defense. He even breaks down the 'what ifs' - "We're knock one try off that 20-minute period and maybe get some field position to knock a penalty over that eats up a minute of the clock, you're looking at a totally different game..."

Ridl, the player at the center of the controversy, has had a rollercoaster start to his Exeter career. After a pre-season hand injury delayed his debut, he impressed in the Prem Rugby Cup and the European Challenge Cup. He even scored his first try in the win over Leicester just after Christmas.

Baxter defends Ridl, stating that there was no malice in his challenge on Arundell. "The reality is he's got his eyes up in the air and he just doesn't judge it at all... You don't have to be a genius to know it's completely accidental, but at the same time it's completely wrong as well, he's just got it all wrong."

The Exeter Chiefs now enter a two-week break from domestic rugby, focusing on European competition. Baxter believes this loss, despite the sting, provides valuable insights for future growth. "Bigger picture, get two points in a top four battle and you'll take it nine times out of 10."

So, what do you think? Was Baxter right to focus on the positives after such a narrow defeat? Could Exeter have pulled off the win had Ridl stayed on the pitch? And more importantly, do you believe this young Exeter team has what it takes to challenge for the Premiership title this season? Share your thoughts in the comments below!