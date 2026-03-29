Exclusive Interview: Man Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case Speaks Out (2026)

A shocking twist in the Nancy Guthrie case has emerged, as a man, identified as 'Carlos,' claims he was wrongfully detained by law enforcement. In an exclusive interview with ABC15, Carlos reveals his side of the story, leaving many questioning the authorities' actions.

But what really happened that night?

Carlos recounts being pulled over during a traffic stop south of Tucson and held for hours by Pima County Sheriff's deputies. The authorities suspected him of kidnapping Guthrie, but Carlos was left in the dark about the allegations until detectives arrived. When confronted, he asked, "Kidnapping of whom?" - a question that raises intriguing possibilities.

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The interview sheds light on the man's experience, but it also sparks debate. Was this a case of mistaken identity, or is there more to uncover? The authorities' decision to detain Carlos is a bold move, but is it justified?

As the investigation unfolds, viewers are left with more questions than answers. Stay tuned to ABC15 Mornings for the latest updates, and join the conversation: Do you think the police acted appropriately, or is this a controversial overreach of power? Share your thoughts below!