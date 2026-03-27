Exciting Development: 'Practical Magic' Musical with Norah Jones and Maria Friedman (2026)

Get ready for a magical journey as the beloved story of Practical Magic is set to enchant the stage!

A Spellbinding Collaboration

Author Alice Hoffman, Grammy-winning duo Norah Jones and Gregg Wattenberg, and renowned director Maria Friedman are joining forces to bring Practical Magic to life as a stage musical. This dream team is taking the beloved novel and film to new heights, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

But here's where it gets controversial... Will the musical capture the essence of the original story, or will it deviate in unexpected ways?

The Story Behind the Magic

Practical Magic is a tale of love, sisterhood, and the power of family. It follows the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian, as they navigate a world where their lineage is feared and whispered about. Raised by eccentric aunts, they strive to break free from their ancestral curse. It's a story of choice, loss, and the strength to confront the past.

And this is the part most people miss... The novel's author, Alice Hoffman, believes that music is the heart and soul of Practical Magic. She says, "Music is the heartbeat of this story, even though it's not explicitly there. Now, you'll finally hear the magic as I always envisioned it."

A Musical Legacy

Norah Jones, a 10-time Grammy winner, is no stranger to captivating audiences with her unique voice and musical talent. Gregg Wattenberg, a co-writer and producer of numerous chart-topping hits, will collaborate with Jones to create the musical's score. Their partnership promises an enchanting blend of music and storytelling.

A Warner Bros. Venture

Practical Magic marks a significant stage endeavor for Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, known for its upcoming adaptations of Crazy Rich Asians and The Lost Boys. This project showcases the studio's commitment to bringing diverse stories to the stage.

The Future of Practical Magic

While casting and production timelines remain under wraps, the anticipation for this musical is building. Will it live up to the legacy of the novel and film? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Will Practical Magic cast its spell on Broadway? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!