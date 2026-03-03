Ex-Miss California Ousted from White House Religious Panel Amidst Controversy (2026)

The Trump administration's swift removal of Carrie Prejean Boller, a former Miss California, from the White House Religious Liberty Commission has sparked a heated debate. Accusations of her attempting to 'hijack' a hearing on antisemitism have led to a wave of support from religious leaders and conservatives. The controversy revolves around Prejean Boller's remarks and actions during the hearing, which have been deemed offensive and inappropriate by many. The former Miss California, who converted to Catholicism in April, made controversial statements about Zionism and Israel, invoking her Catholic faith to reject Zionism. This led to a call for her removal by the Catholic League President, Bill Donohue, who emphasized that her remarks did not represent the Catholic community. The White House's decision to remove Prejean Boller from the commission has been praised by some, while others have criticized her ouster as an overreach of power. The controversy highlights the complex relationship between religion, politics, and personal beliefs, and invites further discussion on the boundaries of free speech and religious representation in public office.