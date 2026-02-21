Ex-Loretto COO on the Run: Unraveling the $300 Million COVID Fraud Scheme (2026)

The former COO of Loretto Hospital, Anosh Ahmed, faces potential extradition to the United States. Ahmed, who was in charge during the pandemic, is accused of embezzling millions from the hospital and stealing approximately $300 million from the federal government. He was arrested in Serbia and is now the subject of an extradition request. Federal prosecutors claim Ahmed fled the country before charges were filed, making him a fugitive. He faces serious federal charges related to his time at Loretto Hospital and a COVID-19 testing fraud scheme. Prosecutors allege that Ahmed and a business partner siphoned off at least $15 million from the hospital and secured millions in contracts through bribery. They also orchestrated a scheme to obtain nearly $900 million in fraudulent COVID-19 testing reimbursements, collecting around $300 million. These charges were prompted by investigative reporting from Block Club Chicago, which raised concerns about Ahmed's conduct, including the misuse of COVID-19 vaccines and questionable testing practices. Authorities are seeking to seize millions in cash and assets allegedly linked to the schemes, including luxury vehicles and real estate. Ahmed remains in custody in Serbia as U.S. officials work towards his return for trial. Loretto Hospital has acknowledged the arrest and stated that the individual is no longer associated with the hospital. The hospital emphasizes its commitment to ethical governance and accountability under new leadership since spring 2022.

Ex-Loretto COO on the Run: Unraveling the $300 Million COVID Fraud Scheme (2026)

