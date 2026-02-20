Ex-Dodger Walker Buehler Signs with NL West Rival Padres (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling twist in the MLB! The former Dodger star, Walker Buehler, has just signed with the San Diego Padres, creating an intriguing rivalry within the NL West.

In a surprising move, Buehler, a right-handed pitcher, has left the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career, to join their long-time rivals. This shift has sparked curiosity and debate among baseball fans.

Buehler, now 31, made his presence known in the Padres' clubhouse on Tuesday, having agreed to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training. When asked about his feelings, he admitted, "It feels a little weird." But he added, "This game is crazy, and I see it as a fantastic opportunity."

He plans to "make the team and contribute in any way possible." Buehler, a starter by nature, aims to secure a spot in the Padres' rotation. Last season, he played for both Boston and Philadelphia, and his performance with the Phillies caught the attention of the Padres and other teams.

"I threw well over there, and getting my velocity and delivery back on track has been key. The second half of last year was a success compared to the first, and we want to build on that," Buehler explained.

During his time with the Dodgers, Buehler earned two All-Star selections and won two World Series titles. He was a consistent presence in their rotation and often dominated as one of the top starters in the league. Interestingly, Buehler has had a particularly strong record against the Padres, with a 7-1 win-loss ratio, a 1.67 ERA, and 83 strikeouts in 13 starts.

One of his most memorable moments was in the 2024 World Series, where he won Game 3 and then earned the save in the Dodgers' championship-clinching Game 5 at Yankee Stadium. However, that gritty Fall Classic appearance was his last with the Dodgers, as they let him walk as a free agent, leading to a lucrative deal with Boston.

After a challenging year in the East, Buehler is eager to return to the NL West with the Padres, who have two open spots in their rotation. He said, "I'm familiar with the division, and living in Southern California is something my family and I are comfortable with. It's a great chance to be part of a talented team."

Buehler will compete for those final rotation spots against returning players Randy Vásquez and JP Sears, as well as new signings Germán Márquez and Griffin Canning. He believes his delivery is returning to the form he had during his first six seasons with the Dodgers before elbow surgery.

"My elbow and body have been through a lot," he acknowledged.

The Padres have been active recently, signing slugger Nick Castellanos and adding Miguel Andujar to their roster. General Manager A.J. Preller has also extended his contract, ensuring stability during the club's probable sale process.

In his decade in the majors, Buehler has an impressive record of 57-29, with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP. He has also achieved over 150 strikeouts in three separate seasons.

This move by Buehler has certainly added fuel to the fire in the NL West rivalry.