Ex-Chevron Chief's $2 Billion Plan to Revive Venezuela's Oil Industry | Ali Moshiri's Vision (2026)

A bold move is afoot in the world of energy and politics, and it's set to shake things up. The former head of Chevron's Latin American operations, Ali Moshiri, is leading a $2 billion charge to revive Venezuela's oil fields, and it's a story that's got everyone talking.

Moshiri, now at the helm of Amos Global Energy Management, is in the midst of negotiations with investors to fund this ambitious project. But here's where it gets controversial: the catalyst for this potential oil boom is the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

With Maduro out of the picture, the U.S. President, Donald Trump, and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, have expressed interest in American oil companies stepping in to rebuild Venezuela's oil industry. And this is the part most people miss: Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, estimated at over 300 billion barrels.

"Our U.S. oil companies will go in, fix the infrastructure, and make money for the country," Trump declared, envisioning a future where American giants dominate Venezuela's oil sector.

Chevron, currently the only U.S. and Western company authorized to operate in Venezuela, is at the forefront of this potential revolution. Moshiri, a former Chevron executive, revealed to the Financial Times that they've been preparing for this moment, with a $2 billion private placement memorandum ready to go.

"Interest in Venezuela has skyrocketed," Moshiri said, adding that he's received numerous calls from potential investors.

However, not everyone is convinced. Analysts caution that restoring Venezuela's oil production to its peak levels of the mid-1970s could take a decade and a staggering $100 billion investment.

