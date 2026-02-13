Evil Dead (2013) - Why It's the Most Underrated Horror Reboot You Need to Watch (2026)

One of the 21st Century's Most Overlooked Horror Gems is About to Vanish from Free Streaming—Just as the Franchise Roars Back to Life!

Evil Dead, the 2013 reboot that dared to reimagine Sam Raimi's cult classic, is on the brink of losing its free streaming home on Tubi, just months before the franchise's next installment, Evil Dead Burn, hits theaters. This comes as a shock to fans, especially since the film, co-written and directed by Alien: Romulus mastermind Fede Álvarez, has quietly become one of the most vital—yet underrated—entries in the Evil Dead universe. But here's where it gets controversial: while the reboot initially divided critics and fans with its darker, more terrifying tone compared to the original's dark humor, it's since gained a loyal following. Many now argue it's a bold, necessary evolution of the franchise. And this is the part most people miss: Evil Dead (2013) didn't just revive the series after a 20-year hiatus; it set a new box office record, paving the way for non-Ash-focused stories like Evil Dead Rise, which shattered franchise records with its $146 million gross. So, why is it being pulled from free streaming now? Is it a strategic move to drive sales before Evil Dead Burn, or a missed opportunity to reintroduce the film to new audiences? Bold question: Could this decision actually hurt the franchise's momentum? With Burn set to explore yet another standalone tale, is there still a place for Álvarez's vision in the ever-expanding Evil Dead universe? Fans are already pushing for a new streaming home, but will it be enough? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—do you think this reboot deserves more love, or is it time to move on? One thing's for sure: the Evil Dead franchise is far from dead, and its future is as unpredictable as its demonic forces.